“Nominees for the People”: RFK Jr. Launches Crowdsourcing Campaign for Nominees in Trump Administration — Submit Your Picks Now!

In an unprecedented move, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in alliance with former President Donald Trump, launched the “Nominees for the People” website.

This initiative calls upon everyday Americans to nominate individuals for more than 4,000 potential roles in a future Trump administration.

Two days before the election, RFK Jr. invited voters to submit their picks for key positions and propose policies, all with the promise of draining the swamp and putting an end to “corporate capture” in Washington.

Nominees for the People: RFK Jr. wants your help nominating people of integrity and courage for the more than 4,000 appointments for government agencies in ​a future Trump administration. ​Submit your nominations here ➡️ https://t.co/cV961m4yFC pic.twitter.com/Gy1BLWQLC4 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 3, 2024

According to the website:

President Donald J Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr, and their unity coalition need *your* help nominating people of integrity and courage for over 4,000 appointments across the future Trump Administration. Unlike the backroom deals of past presidents, the MAGA/MAHA transition team will draw directly from the input of we, the people, via the new Nominees for the People site. After all, our broader Make America Healthy Again movement isn’t just about keeping our bodies healthy and getting toxins out of our food, water, air, soil, clothing and homes. It’s also about restoring the health of our Republic by draining the swamp and ending corporate capture once and for all. To do that, we can’t just pull from the same old pool of rotating Beltway bandits. We need to find the very best public servants our country has to offer. And we’re certain you know who they are.

We invite you to nominate those you would most like to see in Washington and to weigh in on those nominated by others. We ask only that you approach this sacred work with a spirit of patriotism, collaboration, selflessness and mutual respect.

The site allows Americans to submit names under various categories, each aligning with priority policy areas and cabinet-level issues:

Health

Environment and Natural Resources

Food and Agriculture

Peace Abroad (State, Defense, Intelligence)

Peace at Home (Justice, Security, and Immigration)

Education

Energy and Infrastructure

Economy

Labor

Housing

Technology

Government Efficiency

You can submit your nominees here.

Trump Delivers on His Promise to Drain the Swamp

True to his pledge, President Trump has already begun shaking up the establishment by making decisive choices about his future team.

In a Saturday announcement, Trump made waves by stating he would not invite former Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to join the new administration.

Trump expressed gratitude for their prior service but made it clear they wouldn’t be included in the next term, aligning with public feedback and demands for fresh leadership within the MAGA ranks.

““I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump administration, which is currently information. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for all their service to our country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.