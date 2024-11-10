Fabulous News! Mike Pompeo and Nikki Haley Will NOT Be Invited To be Part of Trump’s Second Administration! DRAIN THE SWAMP!

President Trump is keeping his promise to drain the swamp, starting with members of his own party.

Please see the tweet by Republican strategist Roger Stone:

President Trump has made a very wise decision. Hail to the Cheif ! https://t.co/7jwLhLhzD9 pic.twitter.com/DC5I0ciWtP — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) November 10, 2024

President Trump’s Truth Social post read:

“I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump administration, which is currently information. I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for all their service to our country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Warmonger neocon in heels Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are two of the first (and hopefully not the last) grotesque individuals Trump has made the wise decision to steer clear of his second time around.

“If Pompeo is placed into the next Trump administration, his history shows he would promote the hegemony of the deep state rather than an authentic America First agenda,” Roger Stone had warned.

Stone continued:

“Now that Trump is back on top, it becomes far more difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff,” Stone contained, singling out Haley and Pompeo. “These neocons have positioned themselves to get highly influential roles within the second Trump administration, and this sinister fifth column has the potential to be more harmful to Trump’s America First agenda than his leftist opinion within the Democrat Party.”

Shortly after Stone publicly spoke of out against Pompeo and Haley, Trump issued his statement above.

(Hopefully, Trump hires Stone for an advisory role in his new administration. Stone played an important role in stressing the importance of bringing Robert Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard to Team Trump.)

Besides seeing right through Pompeo’s smug, deep-state arrogance, Republicans despise Pompeo for supporting Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of alleged classified documents.

See this thorough video on Mike Pompeo from Alex Jones:

Cannot Stress This Enough: Mike Pompeo Is A Globalist Deep State Snake Watch/Share The LIVE SHOW Here:https://t.co/B2W0a3Yn0w pic.twitter.com/9XkYEMV7CW — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 8, 2024

It was also revealed that as CIA Director, an infuriated Pompeo instructed the CIA to make plans to kidnap and murder Wikileaks founder Julian Assange from prison after Assange’s Wikileaks reported that the CIA was using Samsung TVs to spy on millions of Americans WITH NO WARRANTS.

In early 2017, WikiLeaks released a trove of CIA documents, known as the “Vault 7” files, detailing the agency’s “Year Zero Program.” These 8,761 documents revealed extensive warrantless surveillance on millions of American citizens and foreign officials, showcasing a range of nefarious methods, including the duplication of National Security Agency programs and the “Weeping Angel” bug. This bug allegedly turned Samsung TVs into listening devices, placing them in a “Fake-Off” mode that made users believe the TV was off while it recorded conversations and transmitted them to a CIA server. A whistleblower with security clearance, troubled by the CIA’s covert surveillance practices on private conversations, reportedly leaked these files to WikiLeaks.

Check out this video on Vault 7:

You would expect to hear an intelligence agency in a country like China or Russia would attempt to kidnap and murder a journalist, yet Mike Pompeo thought he was above the law.

If we get lucky, the new Department of Justice will look into Mike Pompeo SPYING ON MILLIONS OF AMERICAN CITIZENS WITHOUT A WARRANT.

And in the meantime, PARDON JULIAN ASSANGE!

Remember, in the end God wins.

