New York Times Editorial Board Tells People to Vote for Harris, Calls Trump ‘Unfit to Lead’

The New York Times editorial board has published a call for people to vote against former President Donald Trump, calling him “unfit to lead.”

In a short blurb filled with hyperlinks and written in a large bold print, the Times editorial board wrote:

You already know Donald Trump. He is unfit to lead. Watch him. Listen to those who know him best. He tried to subvert an election and remains a threat to democracy. He helped overturn Roe, with terrible consequences. Mr. Trump’s corruption and lawlessness go beyond elections: It’s his whole ethos. He lies without limit. If he’s re-elected, the G.O.P. won’t restrain him. Mr. Trump will use the government to go after opponents. He will pursue a cruel policy of mass deportations. He will wreak havoc on the poor, the middle class and employers. Another Trump term will damage the climate, shatter alliances and strengthen autocrats. Americans should demand better. Vote.

Underneath the call to action, the paper boasted that its editorial board comprises highly informed journalists.

“The New York Times editorial board is a group of opinion journalists whose views are informed by expertise, research, debate and certain longstanding values. It is separate from the newsroom,” the note read.

The Washington Post declined to endorse a candidate, prompting 250,000 angry liberals to cancel their subscriptions.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, the New York Times website could be shut down on election day as the newspaper’s Tech Guild has threatened to go on strike.

The union sent a letter to the Board of Directors on Friday, warning that an agreement must be made by election day to avoid interruptions.

The Tech Guild represents approximately 700 workers who authorized a strike in September.

This morning, our bargaining committee sent a letter to the members of the @NYTimes board of directors, informing them that Times representatives have demonstrated an unwillingness at the table to be reasonable on key contract demands. pic.twitter.com/l5LhPyrHz1 — New York Times Tech Guild (@NYTGuildTech) November 1, 2024

The Guild posted the letter to social media, accusing the Times representatives of demonstrating “an unwillingness at the table to be reasonable on key contract demands.”

The union demands job security, fair hours, wages and benefits, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We want to reach an agreement and believe it is possible with a good faith management partner. We have made it clear that we need to reach an agreement before the election in order to avert a strike,” the letter states.

The letter warns that it will be a “painful and costly strike” if they do not get what they want.