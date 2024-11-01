Must Watch: The War on Truth Continues – Featuring Green Beret Jeremy Brown Who Was Arrested and Is Serving Time for Turning Down FBI on Jan. 6 (Video)

The Gateway Pundit has reported on former Green Beret Jeremy Brown’s story numerous times in the past three years. Jeremy refused to work as an FBI operative on January 6, 2021. Brown later released a video of the FBI agents coming to his door to recruit him. For this “crime,” Wray had his FBI storm Jeremy’s home in 2021 and arrest him. Jeremy sits in prison to this day.

September 2024 marked Brown’s fourth birthday behind bars.

Jeremy Brown did nothing wrong. He is a political prisoner of the Biden-Harris regime.

THREE YEARS ago this September, the US government arrested Jeremy Brown on two misdemeanor trespassing charges.

The arrest was executed by the very same federal agents who were part of an attempt to recruit former Green Beret Jeremy Brown to spy on law-abiding citizens as a paid confidential informant in the weeks prior to January 6, 2021.

MSG (Ret.) Jeremy Brown became a target of the FBI after he released the recording of the conversation he had with the FBI JTTF agents who tried to recruit him. Brown has been a political prisoner of the weaponized U.S. government every day since his arrest.

The arrest warrant for misdemeanor trespassing charges–which wasn’t even issued until NINE months after January 6th and TEN months after the attempt was made to recruit him–was executed by the SAME TWO agents who tried to recruit Brown to become a paid confidential informant. Audio from the recording with the two agents can be heard here.

The Truth on War Continues host Chris Burgard shares Brown’s powerful story speaking with Jeremy’s mother, his fiance, and Jeremy himself.

Tylene Aldrege, his fiance, shared, “He is a warrior. He loves this country, and he will fight till his death for the American people, and he will upheld that oath that he took. So Jeremy went to DC with the oath keepers on a security detail. So he was assigned to walk one of the speaker’s mothers from her hotel to the permitted rally, the Stop to Steal Rally.”

“He never went into the Capitol building at all. In fact, there’s video of Jeremy saving a woman’s life. An elderly lady was being trampled on. He picks this lady up, and she’s bright red. Her hair is on her face, and he has to escort her away. But he saved her life that day.”

Lisa Brown, his mother, shared through heartbroken tears, “I’m worried that I might not get to see him again or give him a hug.”

“I’m afraid my heart’s going to give out. My heart’s broken. I’ve lost one child, and I don’t want to lose another. Jeremy’s my firstborn. And it’s just hard to think that this country would do this to him.”

“I didn’t think he had to come home and fight his own country to get the truth out. People just, for some reason, don’t want to listen. And they don’t want to open their eyes.”

Burgard asked Jeremy, “You didn’t take a plea deal because you wanted stuff on record. You wanted stuff to come out in discovery, showing the corruption of this entire investigation. And now you’ve got that platform. Am I correct in understanding that?”

Jeremy replied, “Well, correct. But not just the discovery. What was their explanation going to be for what did come out. And to be honest, very little was allowed to come out in trial. And while I wish it would have been more, it goes to the second level of my mission.”

“So I’ve told everybody all along that I have a three-part mission. The first part of that mission is to expose the DOJ and FBI’s involvement in the setup and execution of January 6th.”

“The second part of that mission has been to expose the failure of the American judicial system and to show the American people that it is not the system that you believe. You are not innocent until proven guilty. You are not protected by the Bill of Rights like the founders intended us to be, that all of their rules, and their procedures, and their ethics, and their etiquette, and all of these things basically usurp your rights as codified in their Bill of Rights. And so that was the second mission.”

“And then only the third tier of that mission is my own freedom, which ultimately will come because the truth always prevails.”

Watch the full episode below: