Today Marks Jeremy Brown’s 4th Birthday Behind Bars Since His Arrest After He Released Video of FBI Agents Requesting He Work as an Undercover Agent on Jan. 6 – Jeremy Brown Did Nothing Wrong

Jeremy Brown did nothing wrong. Jeremy Brown, a former Green Beret, is a political prisoner of the Biden-Harris regime.

THREE YEARS ago this week, the US government arrested Jeremy Brown on two misdemeanor trespassing charges.

The arrest was executed by the very same federal agents who were part of an attempt to recruit former Green Beret Jeremy Brown to spy on law-abiding citizens as a paid confidential informant in the weeks prior to January 6, 2021.

MSG (Ret.) Jeremy Brown became a target of the FBI after he released the recording of the conversation he had with the FBI JTTF agents who tried to recruit him. Brown has been a political prisoner of the weaponized U.S. government every day since his arrest.

the arrest warrant for misdemeanor trespassing charges–which wasn’t even issued until NINE months after January 6th and TEN months after the attempt was made to recruit him–was executed by the SAME TWO agents who tried to recruit Brown to become a paid confidential informant. Audio from the recording with the two agents can be heard here. Jeremy’s arrest and the five-and-a-half hours-long raid on September 30, 2021, took place one day before his October 1st birthday. This year will be the fourth birthday (his milestone 50th!) that American hero Jeremy Brown will spend behind bars. The following video is the most recent recorded jail message from Jeremy Brown, presented by Brandon Gray of JustAnotherChannel, who also released Jeremy’s whistleblower recording to the public in March 2021. https://banned.video/watch?id= 66f263b2f9a57cb258b45a16 A summary of the two “US v Brown” cases and how they are intertwined, can be found here https://www. whoisjeremybrown.com/free- jeremy-brown/summary_and_ commentary_on_the_two_cases_ brought_against_jeremy_brown ** You can support Jeremy Brown’s legal defense here.

Please pray that this nightmare of injustice ends soon for Jeremy Brown and the hundreds of January 6 political prisoners who are still being persecuted by this lawless regime.