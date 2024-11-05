MUST WATCH: BREAKING: Joe Rogan Endorses Trump After Epic Interview with Elon Musk

Former President Donald Trump appeared on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast on Friday.
Former President Donald Trump appeared on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday. (@PowerfulJRE / YouTube Screen Shot)

Highly popular podcaster Joe Rogan endorsed President Trump on Election Eve.

Rogan boasts an audience of 15.7 million followers – greater than the population of any of the six battleground states this year. Rogan also has 17.5 YouTube subscribers and 19.3 million Instagram followers.

Joe Rogan interviewed Elon Musk on Monday and endorsed Trump after he wrapped up the podcast.

“If it wasn’t for him we’d be f*cked,” Joe Rogan said. “He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

“For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump,” Rogan said. “Enjoy the podcast.”

Rogan’s interview with Elon Musk already has millions of views!

Watch Joe Rogan’s full interview with Elon Musk on YouTube:

President Trump’s much anticipated interview with Joe Rogan dropped last week and it has garnered over 45 million views.

Kamala Harris declined the invitation to sit with Joe Rogan for an interview.

