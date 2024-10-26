HERE WE GO… BREAKING: President Trump’s Much Anticipated Interview with Joe Rogan Drops on Friday Night – About to Break the Internet – FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

by
Donald Trump sits down with Joe Rogan for their much anticipated interview. – screengrab Rogan YouTube

President Trump traveled to Austin, Texas on Friday to deliver remarks on the border and record an interview with highly popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

President Trump sat down for the interview with podcaster Joe Rogan earlier today at Rogan’s Austin, Texas studio.

Rogan boasts an audience of 15.7 million followers – greater than the population of any of the six battleground states this year. Rogan also has 17.5 YouTube subscribers and 19.3 million Instagram followers.

Kamala Harris declined the invitation to sit with Joe Rogan for an interview.

The full interview is posted on Joe Rogan’s YouTube Channel and already has 745,000 views in less than one hour!

The full video is posted at PowerfulJRE – Rogan’s Channel.

Here is the full video–

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.