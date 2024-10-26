HERE WE GO… BREAKING: President Trump’s Much Anticipated Interview with Joe Rogan Drops on Friday Night – About to Break the Internet – FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

President Trump traveled to Austin, Texas on Friday to deliver remarks on the border and record an interview with highly popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

Trump just wrapped a 3+ hour podcast with Joe Rogan, after flying to TX to deliver a speech on the migrant crime epidemic, now getting ready to head to a packed nighttime rally in Michigan. Kamala answered 3 softballs from reporters on her way to hanging out with some rich woke… — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 25, 2024

President Trump sat down for the interview with podcaster Joe Rogan earlier today at Rogan’s Austin, Texas studio.

Rogan boasts an audience of 15.7 million followers – greater than the population of any of the six battleground states this year. Rogan also has 17.5 YouTube subscribers and 19.3 million Instagram followers.

Kamala Harris declined the invitation to sit with Joe Rogan for an interview.

The full interview is posted on Joe Rogan’s YouTube Channel and already has 745,000 views in less than one hour!

The full video is posted at PowerfulJRE – Rogan’s Channel.

Here is the full video–