MUST SEE: Washington Post Propaganda Show Implodes When Conservative Radio Host Walks Off Set After Slamming Hacks for Their Lies About Trump and the Election

Total chaos unfolded Friday morning on a Washington Post live show when a prominent conservative took a bold stand against the lies coming from the host and another guest’s mouth.

Washington Post columnist and radio show host Hugh Hewitt, along with Deputy Editorial Page Editor Ruth Marcus, joined the liberal paper’s live show First Look hosted by Jonathan Capehart to discuss the 2024 Presidential election. Capehart soon stirred up a hornet’s nest when he decided to lie about Trump and a lawsuit in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Team Trump won a lawsuit on Wednesday to extend early voting in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after Republican voters were turned away for days by Democrat-friendly election workers.

But Capehart instead claimed this was just a lame effort by Trump to contest the election in the Keystone State, ignoring the actual facts.

“Is it me or does it seem like this week like Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election,” Capehart said. “By claiming that ‘cheating’ (uses fingers to signal quotes) was taking place in Pennsylvania, by suing Bucks County for alleged irregularities. ”

Marcus readily agreed with Capehart’s slanted characterization that Trump wanted to “rev up his supporters to contest elections” and that the 45th President had been “laying the groundwork” for the last several months. She also mocked Team Trump for properly contesting Democrat voter shenanigans, especially in Pennsylvania.

Hearing this despicable propaganda enraged Hewitt, who dropped a truth bomb Capehart and Marcus did not want to hear.

“Well, I’ve just got to say, we’re news people, even though it’s the opinion section,” Hewitt retorted. “It’s got to be reported. Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home.

“So, that lawsuit was brought by the Republican National Committee, and it was successful,” he continued. “The Supreme Court ruled that Glenn Youngkin was successful.”

“We are news people, even though we have opinions, and we have to report the whole story if we bring up part of the story. So yes, he’s upset about Bucks County, but he was right and he won in court. That’s the story.”

A triggered Capehart fired back at Hewitt for daring to utter the truth and exposing their whitewashing.

“No, I just don’t appreciate being lectured about reporting when, Hugh, many times you come here saying lots of things that aren’t basic fact!” Capehart snapped.

At that moment, Hewitt had enough of their garbage and said he was done. He called the entire segment an “election ad” for Kamala Harris.

“I will not come back, Jonathan. How’s that? I’m done. This is the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of. You guys are working. That’s fine. I’m done!” said Hewitt.

Hewitt then walked off the set to the astonishment of Capehart.

WATCH:

EPIC: After the Washington Post’s Jonathan Capehart and Ruth Marcus spew lies about @realDonaldTrump, @hughhewitt brings the facts about the RNC’s PA election lawsuit and then rips off his headset and leaves the #PostLive show. Hugh: “I’m done!” WATCH:pic.twitter.com/0iCKgtk3Pm — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 1, 2024

Once Hugh left, things took a humorous turn. While Capehart was patting himself on the back, he tried to ask Marcus to weigh in on the stakes of the election before her line completely froze. A panicked capehart then tried to restore order.

“Oh, Ruth froze. Ruth is frozen. hang in there, everyone,” Capehart said. “We’re going to see if we can try to get Ruth back to this. We’re going to get Ruth back in a moment.”

After briefly returning, Marcus’s line again went off line.

“OK, we lost her again,” a disappointed Capehart stated. “Everybody, if you’ve been watching First Look, you know that these conversations can be interesting, contentious. You just saw Hugh Hewitt leave the conversation, which is lamentable, unfortunate. But, (brief pause) it is what it is.”

Kudos to Hewitt for standing up to these lying hacks and talk about poetic justice for them peddling lies to their audience.