Here We Go… MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Says Kamala Harris Must Cancel Every Single Government Contract With Elon Musk Over Supposed ‘National Security’ Threat (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow has said that Kamala Harris must cancel every single government contract with Elon Musk if she prevails in today’s presidential election.

Just one day before polls open, Maddow claimed that Kamala Harris would need to cancel every government contract because Musk’s support for Donald Trump makes him a risk to national security.

“If Trump doesn’t win, the Defense Department and NASA are going to need a new arrangement for all their rockets,” she explained. “And for all the multibillion-dollar contracts Elon Musk’s companies have with the U.S. government.”

“The U.S. government is going to have to either, I mean, unwind from all of those contracts, or Elon Musk’s companies are going to have to unwind from him,” she continued.

“This is an untenable reality in national security terms, now that we know what we know about Elon Musk.”

WATCH: Rachel Maddow says the government will pull all of @elonmusk’s contracts for supporting Trump. pic.twitter.com/sdgTMjYOmv — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) November 5, 2024

Elon Musk’s companies, particularly SpaceX and Tesla, have extensive links with the U.S. government. SpaceX has secured major contracts with NASA for cargo resupply and crewed missions to the International Space Station.

The company also provides satellite launch services to the Department of Defense, and its Starlink system supports military communications.

Meanwhile, Tesla benefits from federal tax incentives for electric vehicles and works on energy storage projects with the government. All these contracts have a combined worth of around $15 billion.

Maddow is far from the only Democrat to demand that Elon Musk face the full force of left-wing justice over his support for Trump.

Many, such as the lunatic broadcaster Keith Olbermann, have gone further by calling for his arrest and deportation, despite the fact that he is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Back in September, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich wrote a column for the far-left Guardian newspaper in which he urged "global regulators" to arrest Musk unless agrees to tow the line.

"Regulators around the world should threaten Musk with arrest if he doesn’t stop disseminating lies and hate on X," he wrote at the time.

"Global regulators may be on the way to doing this, as evidenced by the 24 August arrest in France of Pavel Durov, who founded the online communications tool Telegram, which French authorities have found complicit in hate crimes and disinformation."