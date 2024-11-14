MSNBC Wacko Joy Reid Deletes Her X Account, Losing 1.9 Million Followers in The Process (VIDEO)

MSNBC’s resident wacko Joy Reid has joined the chorus of leftists deleting their X accounts in protest of Elon Musk.

Reid, who is currently in a period of mourning following Donald Trump’s specatcular election victory, shared a clip on her social media channels explaining her decision.

She explained:

Hey guys, so today I’ve finally done something I’ve been meaning to do for a while and the reason we’re doing it and kissing goodbye my 1.9 million followers over there is because I haven’t been posting for a long time. I just didn’t want to contribute content once it was purchased by its present owner, but just having it there, I was only really holding to it because I really didn’t once someone trying to take over that name and using it for nefarious purposes. So I was a little bit worried about that. And also every so often, every so often I would use it just to sort of look at news that was trending and what’s happening and I would just sort of use it as an aggregator. But I just realized that it is not really worth it. Because in order to do the news aggregation and just look at all of it, you have to wade through a lot of drek and a lot of abuse and negativity and it’s just not worth it.

Joy Reid just deleted her X account pic.twitter.com/sqwZyJkBYA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2024

Reid has become the latest in a growing list of left-wing figures to leave the platform in protest of Elon Musk’s ownership of the company and his support for Donald Trump.

Just yesterday, former CNN host Don Lemon also announced he was leaving because it no longer adheres to his values, just months after signing an exclusive content agreement with the platform that was ultimately cancelled by Elon Musk.

“I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech,” he said on a video posted to the platform. “But I now feel it does not serve that purpose.”

Meanwhile, the far-left Guardian newspaper similarly confirmed it would no longer be posting to the platform.

In an article on its website, the company cited “disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.”

Having boycotted the X platform, many Democrats are consequently looking to new places to spread their bile and propaganda.

The most popular destination currently appears to be Bluesky, a pro-censorship platform that has reportedly gained 700,000 members since Trump’s victory last year.