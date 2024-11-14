HAHA: Disgraced Former CNN Host Don Lemon Gets Brutally Roasted After Explaining Why He’s Ditching X/Twitter (VIDEO)

X/Twitter users will no longer have former far-left CNN host Don Lemon to kick around anymore.

Lemon, who has feuded with X owner Elon Musk, posted a video on his X account Wednesday morning revealing that he will no longer be posting on the social media platform.

Lemon opened the video by whining that he had lost faith in the platform’s commitment to free speech and transparency. This is ironic, considering no man on social media has done more to safeguard the right to speak freely than Musk.

The failed CNN host went on to whimper about X changing its terms of service to ensure that all disputes involving the company would now be settled in the great state of Texas effective Friday. This is certainly more reasonable than dealing with so-called judges in San Francisco, California, X/Twitter’s former headquarters.

WATCH:

LEMON: Hi, everyone! I have loved connecting with all of you on Twitter and then on X for all these years. But it is time for me to leave the platform. I once believed it was a place for honest debate and discussion, transparency, and free speech. But I now feel it does not serve that purpose. In addition, starting this Friday, November 15, X is implementing new terms of service that, among other things, state that “all disputes be brought exclusively in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas or the state courts located in Tarrant County, Texas.” Now, as the Washington Post recently reported on X’s decision to change the terms, this ensures that quote, “all lawsuits will be heard in courthouses that are a hub for conservatives which experts say could make it easier for X to shield itself from litigation and punish critics.” I think that speaks for itself.

Conservatives responded by savagely roasting Lemon for his inane reasons for ditching the platform.

Im sorry that you were unable to speak to the manager. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) November 13, 2024

Good.

1. You get no views

2. You’re irrelevant

3. Don’t let the door hit you on your way out — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForUSA) November 13, 2024

GOOD RIDDANCE!!!!!!! Now go spread your LIES elsewhere LOSER and SEXUAL PREDATOR!!! You couldn’t get your BS off on this app now could you? I REMEMBER: https://t.co/awSUbnNMDn — The Disruptor (@IWashington) November 13, 2024

This isn't an airport, douchebag – no need to announce your departure. — LivePDDave (@LivePDDave1) November 13, 2024

You will always be known as the Shaun King of journalism — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) November 13, 2024

You're using the new terms of service to justify your departure? Be honest for once in your life. Please. You're leaving because you're virtue signaling like every other leftist dweeb over the Harris loss. What's funny is how you guys only hurt yourselves with this silliness. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) November 13, 2024

That's a lot of words when you could have just said "i'm a weenie" — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) November 13, 2024

This departure was a long time coming. As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Lemon threatened to take legal action after Elon Musk canceled his garbage show on X just days before it was set to debut. The cancellation came just after Musk was brought in for an ambush interview where Lemon constantly smeared him.

Now, Lemon can officially waste away with his dozens of loyal followers on platforms few people care about.