Megyn Kelly Delivers Straight FIRE at Pittsburgh Trump Rally: ‘He Will Close the Border, He Will be a Protector of Women’ (VIDEO)

Megyn Kelly is speaking at Trump’s rally in Pittsburgh, PA tonight and she brought her A-game.

Megyn sounded like a prosecutor as she pointed out that Biden and Harris intentionally opened the southern border after Trump secured it. She noted that the left is all in for boys participating in girls’ sports and how unfair that is.

She also gestured to the men behind her and said that the celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris would never feel the pain of her policies, but working men will.

Partial transcript via Real Clear Politics:

I won’t take up much of your time, but I do want to tell you the main reasons I am voting for Donald Trump. Number one, immigration. He mentioned it. And people like Laken Riley. I’ll be thinking about her tomorrow all day, 22 years old, killed in Georgia, a young nursing student by an illegal. I’ll be thinking about Jocelyn Nungare, 12 years old in Texas, murdered by two Venezuelan illegals. President Trump closed the border. Kamala Harris opened it by choice. It wasn’t accidental. She said it would be humane. That’s what she and her boss believed. Tell it to Laken Riley’s family. There was nothing humane about it. He closed it. They opened it. It was an intentional choice and there’s no reason not to believe they won’t do it again. The boys should not be in the girls’ sports. The boys should not be in the girls’ bathrooms. The boys should not be in the girls’ locker rooms. Peyton McNabb, North Carolina sophomore in high school, slammed so hard in the face by a volleyball hit at her by a boy pretending to be a girl. She suffered traumatic brain injury and permanent paralysis. Kamala Harris looks at her and says, be kind, suck it up, and that’s what’s right. Why do our girls have to face brain damage in order to be kind to boys who want to invade their sports? And by the way, they are going into the women’s prisons. She changed the law in California to make sure that taxpayers would pay for their sex change operations. She was not just following the law, she changed the law. President Trump will stop it. He got mocked by the left for saying he would be a protector of women. He will be a protector of women and it’s why I’m voting for him. He will close the border. He will keep the boys out of girls’ sports and where they don’t belong.

Watch the video below:

Megyn Kelly speaks at Trump's rally: "He will close the border. He will be a protector of women and it's why I am voting for him. He will lookout for our boys too. Our forgotten boys and our forgotten men. He will not look at our boys like they are second-class citizens. And… pic.twitter.com/pF6pdx87Ew — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 5, 2024

It’s great to see Megyn speaking up for Trump. She did a great job tonight.