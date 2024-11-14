Matt Gaetz Resigns From Congress After Trump Taps Him For AG; House Ethics Committee Loses Jurisdiction, Can’t Release “Damaging” Lawfare Report on Him

Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress on Wednesday evening after President Trump announced his nomination for US Attorney General.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice,” Trump said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress.

“I think out of deference to us, he issued his resignation letter effective immediately,” Speaker Johnson said. “That caught us by surprise a little bit. But I asked him what the reasoning was, and he said, well, you can’t have too many absences.”

Johnson said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has about 8 weeks to fill Gaetz’s vacancy.

Meanwhile, the House Ethics Committee’s years-long investigation into Matt Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct ended after the lawmaker resigned from Congress.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the Ethics Committee’s revival of the junk allegations against Gaetz, even after the Biden DOJ exonerated Gaetz of criminal wrongdoing and dropped the charges in February 2023.

The investigation was reopened in 2023 as Gaetz ramped up challenges to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was later ousted by Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate the chair. Later, when Gaetz threatened to bring a Motion to Vacate against McCarthy in October 2023, McCarthy’s RINO allies began threatening to expel Gaetz based on the Committee’s investigation.

Matt Gaetz has denied the allegations.

“This investigation exists to do what the voters of my district won’t – remove me from office,” said Gaetz in September.

My final response to the Ethics Committee: pic.twitter.com/iCBR3fyB6D — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 26, 2024

The House Ethics Committee was going to release a “damaging” report on Matt Gaetz on Friday but because he resigned from Congress, the committee lost jurisdiction.