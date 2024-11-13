BREAKING HUGE: President Trump Announces Nomination of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz For US Attorney General

*BREAKING NEWS*

President Trump on Wednesday announced nomination of GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for US Attorney General.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that Congressman Matt Gaetz, of Florida, is hereby nominated to be The Attorney General of the United States. Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law…” Trump said on Wednesday.

“…Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt’s leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again,” Trump said.

“It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!” Matt Gaetz said.

It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General! pic.twitter.com/dg0iQ0bA6Y — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 13, 2024

Matt Gaetz is a MAGA firebrand.

Gaetz has gone to the mat over and over for President Trump.

Earlier this year Gaetz grilled Merrick Garland about crooked Judge Merchan and Biden’s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo.

GAETZ TO GARLAND: “You come in here and lodge this attack that it’s a conspiracy theory that there is coordinated lawfare against Trump. And then when we say fine, just give us the documents…But when you say, well, we’ll take your request…” pic.twitter.com/oDZnRwl1lL — ALX (@alx) June 4, 2024

Over the summer Congressman Gaetz read the infamous Hunter Biden WhatsApp message threatening a Chinese business associate, then asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if he was protecting the Bidens.

“To the millions of people who will see this, they know it is [a shakedown]. And you’re inability to acknowledge that is deeply revealing about you,” Gaetz said to FBI Director Wray.

MUST WATCH: @RepMattGaetz Reads Infamous WhatsApp Hunter Biden Text Message To FBI Director GAETZ: “Sounds like a shakedown, doesn’t it?” WRAY: “I’m not gonna get into commenting on that.” GAETZ: “You seem…SUSPICIOUSLY uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?” WRAY:… pic.twitter.com/3wTSlIEaun — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2023

Rep. Gaetz also defended Trump during the impeachment show trial in 2019.

Gaetz defended President Trump during a fiery exchange with impeachment witness John Dean.

WATCH: