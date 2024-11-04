Massachusetts Man Arrested for Vandalizing Pro-Trump Sign With a Swastika

A Massachusetts man has been arrested for vandalizing a pro-Trump sign with a swastika.

The sign sits along Route 3 in Cohasset.

Frederic Laidlaw, 74, was visited by police at his home on Thursday. When they arrived, he reportedly said, “Guilty,” and asked, “What took you so long?”

The Cohasset Police wrote in a post on X, “LAIDLAW will be arraigned on a felony charge of defacement of property in violation of MGL. The AGs Office, Civil Rights Division, has been notified of the arrest. Investigation remains open.”

Cohasset man arrested by detectives following investigation into vandalism of a political sign Cohasset police detectives arrested Frederic LAIDLAW, 74 years of age, of Cohasset, for vandalism of a political sign located on Route 3A. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/H7HbnUIaQk — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) October 31, 2024

According to a report from Breitbart News, the sign belongs to Kevin O’Donnell, who is chair of the Cohasset Republican Town Committee.

“I just thought we were above that. I just thought that wouldn’t occur in this election, or any election — there’s no Nazis in America,” O’Donnell said.

Democrats have been pushing the line that Republicans, especially Trump, are Nazis.

In October, Gov. Tim Walz compared the Trump rally at Madison Square Garden to a 1930s Nazi rally.