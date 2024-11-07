Macron, Scholz, Starmer, von der Leyen and Other Double-Faced Globalists ‘Congratulate’ Donald J. Trump for His Historic Election While Plotting Against Him

Now that Donald J. Trump made the impossible and performed a comeback for the ages dancing to the improbable tune of YMCA, the Globalist powers that be in Europe are moving to articulate themselves against the systemic threat that his MAGA administration poses to their set of Brussels-imposed demented policies.

But on the surface, these ‘leaders’ are all smiles as they ‘congratulate’ the president-elect.

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte has worked with Trump before and scores low on TDS levels. He highlighted the threats he sees for US and NATO.

Associated Press reported:

“We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies.”

I just congratulated @realDonaldTrump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through #NATO. — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) November 6, 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will most certainly be a foe to Trump’s populism, nationalism and anti-globalism.

“I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens.”

I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 6, 2024

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met Trump in the US, and likes to pretend his leftism and Globalist policies will not be a problem.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron has had many dealings with Trump, and still thinks he’s capable of charming the President-elect.

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Congratulations, President @realDonaldTrump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 6, 2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz replaced Angela Merkel, with whom Trump was always in conflict. It won’t be any different now.

“I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as U.S. President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

I congratulate @realDonaldTrump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) November 6, 2024

To finish this small list, we have the socialist Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your victory and your election as 47th President of the US. We will work on our strategic bilateral relations and on a strong transatlantic partnership. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) November 6, 2024

