Macron, Scholz, Starmer, von der Leyen and Other Double-Faced Globalists ‘Congratulate’ Donald J. Trump for His Historic Election While Plotting Against Him

Now that Donald J. Trump made the impossible and performed a comeback for the ages dancing to the improbable tune of YMCA, the Globalist powers that be in Europe are moving to articulate themselves against the systemic threat that his MAGA administration poses to their set of Brussels-imposed demented policies.

But on the surface, these ‘leaders’ are all smiles as they ‘congratulate’ the president-elect.

Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte has worked with Trump before and scores low on TDS levels. He highlighted the threats he sees for US and NATO.

Associated Press reported:

“We face a growing number of challenges globally, from a more aggressive Russia, to terrorism, to strategic competition with China, as well the increasing alignment of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran. Working together through NATO helps to deter aggression, protect our collective security, and support our economies.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will most certainly be a foe to Trump’s populism, nationalism and anti-globalism.

“I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump. The EU and the U.S. are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. Let us work together on a transatlantic partnership that continues to deliver for our citizens.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has met Trump in the US, and likes to pretend his leftism and Globalist policies will not be a problem.

“Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

French President Emmanuel Macron has had many dealings with Trump, and still thinks he’s capable of charming the President-elect.

“Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz replaced Angela Merkel, with whom Trump was always in conflict. It won’t be any different now.

“I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as U.S. President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens.”

To finish this small list, we have the socialist Prime  Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

Paul Serran
