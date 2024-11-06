‘A New Dawn’: Farage, Orbán, Modi, Milei, Bukele, Bolsonaro and Others Take to Social Media To Celebrate Donald J. Trump’s Historic Victory

As soon as the race was Called in the presidential race for Donald J. Trump, the reactions started to arise from all over the world.

Brexit hero and now MP for Clacton, England, Nigel Farage travelled to the US to be near Trump and follow up close the most fantastic presidential race in history.

Watch: Nigel Farage – ‘Trump’s motorcade is on its way to the party!’

Trump’s motorcade is on its way to the party! pic.twitter.com/YBBK5EsRiB — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 6, 2024

He’s done it again. The most incredible political comeback of our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/xJEpcSqdvI — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump is a genuine friend of the United Kingdom. Keir Starmer must roll out the red carpet for the 47th President of the USA. This is a huge opportunity to be grasped. pic.twitter.com/Wza4UgzGzh — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 6, 2024

Conservative champion, Hungarian Prime Minister enjoyed his European morning focused on the victory even before it came, as he watched the vote counting.

The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024

India’s Narendra Modi was also very upbeat, saying ‘Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity’.

Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,… pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024

In Latin America it was late at night, but it didn’t stop leaders like Nayinb Bukele from jumping to social media to congratulate the president-elect.

Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump May God bless and guide you. pic.twitter.com/kl1lr0Dwv4 — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) November 6, 2024

Argentine President Javier Milei also took the opportunity to celebrate his ally:

Javier Milei ( @JMilei ) pic.twitter.com/gpOPYlxj7u — Javier Milei (@JMilei) November 6, 2024

Some important American voices like Ambassador Richard Grennel spoke about what this means to the whole planet.

America and the world has been saved. We have defeated the woke left. Peace will come soon. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 6, 2024

Venture capitalist David Sacks tore upon the fake news press as he celebrated ‘a new dawn’.

This is a bankruptcy moment for the legacy media. They shrieked Nazi, fascist, traitor, insurrectionist at the top of their lungs for years. The country didn’t believe it. Their spell is broken. Their credibility is destroyed. It’s a new dawn. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 6, 2024

Watch: Bolsonaro video – Thank you, my God. Congratulations, Donald Trump. Psalm 30:5: ‘Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes in the morning’.

– Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/IRIWhDju3S — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) November 6, 2024

Bolsonaro also wrote a long post, almost a manifesto, about this momentous victory. Excerpts below:

“Today, we witness the resurgence of a true warrior. A man who, even after facing a brutal electoral process in 2020 and an unjustifiable judicial persecution, has risen again, as few in history have managed to do.

– Against all oposition from globalists and the deep state, @realDonaldTrump will return to the Presidency of the United States of America to complete his mission: restore the greatness of his nation, protect the interests of his people, and work toward a world that is freer, more peaceful, and more secure.

– Congratulations, my friend, on this epic victory that marks not only your return to the White House but also the triumph of the people’s will over the arrogant designs of an elite who disdain our values, beliefs, and traditions. – This triumph is historic—a milestone that rekindles the flame of freedom, sovereignty, and true democracy. Its impact will resonate across the globe, fueling not only the strength of the United States but also empowering the rise of the right and conservative movements in countless other nations.

– May Trump’s victory inspire Brazil to follow the same path. May our compatriots see in this example the inspiration needed to never bow down, to rise with honor, following the footsteps of those who refused to be conquered by adversity.”