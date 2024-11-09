LOL! Massachusetts Resident Who Was Fined for Projecting ‘Trump 2024’ on Water Tower Changes it to a Trump ‘Punisher’ Image After Election (VIDEO)

Back in October, a man in Hanson, Massachusetts got fined by the town for projecting an image onto a local water tower that simply said ‘Trump 2024.”

Some residents were having a meltdown over it and the town even set up spotlights to shine on the tower so that no one could see the projection.

Now, after the election, the guy has changed the projection to a Trump ‘Punisher’ style logo. And this is in Massachusetts!

NBC News in Boston reports:

New ‘Punisher’ Trump image projected onto Mass. water tower Bright lights are drowning out a new Donald Trump image projected onto a water tower in Hanson, Massachusetts. The town previously brought in lights to cover up a resident’s projection of a “Trump 2024” sign, saying last month that the effort had cost roughly $3,600. Wednesday, after Trump was elected to a second non-consecutive term in office, NBC10 Boston captured photos appearing to show a “Punisher” skull — a well-known image associated with a comic book character — with Trump’s hair. The image could not be seen later after the town illuminated the water tower. “Earlier today, the Town of Hanson discontinued measures put in place to block a political image being projected onto a Town-owned water tower,” Town Administrator Lisa Green said in a statement. “Regrettably, the party involved in the image projection resumed projecting today and as a result we have had to yet again take measures to block the projected image.” The town sent a cease and desist letter earlier to the homeowner who was projecting the sign, alerting him he was violating town bylaws.

Watch a video report below:

NEW: The man who went viral for projecting a Trump 2024 sign on his local water tower is now projecting a Trump Punisher image. The man is estimated to have been fined thousands of dollars by the town of Hanson, MA after they imposed a $100 per day fine. It was assumed that the… pic.twitter.com/mQomC5nGr4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2024

It’s hilarious how triggered the left is by this. It’s just simple fun!