Triggered Massachusetts Town Officials Lose It and Vow to Punish Resident For Projecting Epic Trump Sign on Water Tower – Here’s How to Help the Resident

Officials in a small Massachusetts town are in an uproar over a creative pro-Trump fan displaying his support for the 45th President.

As Fox News reported, a man living in Hanson, Massachusetts, has been ordered to stop projecting an epic “Trump 2024” sign from his residence onto the town’s municipal water tower. If he refuses to abide, he will face daily fines.

Hanson Town Administrator Lisa Green released a statement after becoming aware the resident’s creative display.

She claimed the resident was “misleading” the public into believing the town of Hanson condones his actions and supports Trump.

“On Friday, Oct. 11, the Town of Hanson became aware that a resident was projecting the image of a political sign from their property onto the Town of Hanson municipal water tower at 228 High St. This misleads the public into believing that this activity is sanctioned by or condoned by the Town,” Green wrote.

Fox News also notes that Hanson town officials are attempting to counter the visibility of the “Trump 2024” logo by installing a floodlight. However, as of Friday evening, it was still visible to the public.

They are also preparing a Cease and Desist order for the resident and will impose a $100 per day fine until he stops displaying the sign.

“This individual’s actions have the potential to cost a significant amount of taxpayer dollars, including attorney fees, overtime to pay Highway Department workers to turn the spotlight on and off each day, and the potential for having to rent or purchase stronger lighting equipment,” Green stated.

Below is a video report regarding the developing situation:

At this point, there is no sign of the resident intending to yield to the officials’ threats. Should he bravely stand his ground, he could find himself in debt from the town’s tyrannical actions.

TGP readers interested in helping the individual offset the expected legal costs can donate to GiveSendGo. Click HERE to give.