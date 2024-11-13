Lee Greenwood Claps Back and Sets Record Straight on Being Paid by Trump Campaign

The details of the shocking hemorrhaging of cash by the Harris-Walz campaign included millions paid to “stars” for their public endorsement.

The campaign, which burned through over $1 billion in funds, paid Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions $1 million in October for campaign-related services.

It is reported that the campaign also spent around $20 million on concerts in seven swing states, featuring Bon Jovi in Detroit, Christina Aguilera in Las Vegas, Katy Perry in Pittsburgh, Lady Gaga in Philadelphia, and a 2 Chainz performance at a rally in Atlanta.

As leftists scramble to justify paying people to support Harris, they have cast dispersions on actual stars who came out in support of Donald Trump, including singer Lee Greenwood, whose powerful song God Bless the USA became an anthem for the Trump campaign.

Greenwood took to X to refute the unfounded accusations.

Greenwood wrote, “I have received $0 from the Trump Campaign or the Trump Organization to perform/appear at Trump Rallies or Events. I have supported President Trump since 2015 without any form of payment.”

“My wife worked for him for over 20 years prior to him running for president. I am happy to have stood by him and that he has used my song since the beginning.”

As one X user noted, “Just because Kamala had to buy people, that doesn’t mean Trump did as well.”

Greenwood recently released a new rock version of God Bless the USA: