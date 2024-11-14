KIEV CAN’T SLEEP: Russia Launches First Missile Attack on the Ukrainian Capital Since August – Constant Drone Campaign Is Draining Citizens’ Morale (VIDEOS)

As world diplomacy is working overtime in this transitional period in America, the Russian Federation forces continue in their overwhelming campaign against Ukraine.

After almost four months of ‘saving missiles’, this early morning (13), explosions rocked Kiev as Russia launched its first missile attack on the Ukrainian capital since August.

Kiev citizens have been expecting a missile attack for a while now, worrying that it could deal a new blow to the hobbled energy system and cause blackouts during the winter.

Reuters reported:

“Air defenses intercepted two incoming cruise missiles, two ballistic missiles and 37 drones across the country, the air force said. No casualties or major damage were reported in Kiev.

‘Putin is launching a missile attack on Kiev right now’, Andriy Yermak, the head of the president’s office, wrote on Telegram.”

Watch: Russia’s first missile strike in Kiev since August.

As usual, an MSM report based in Ukrainian sources will tell you that nothing was hit. ‘Falling debris wound a person’, that kind of thing – but photos and videos show big explosions and fires.

Besides the missiles, there were drones, who have been a torment to Kiev in these last days, as the capital has faced Geranium (Shahed) attacks almost nightly for weeks.

“’Explosions in the city. Air defense forces are working. Stay in shelters!’ the Kiev city administration wrote on Telegram.”

Besides what is physically destroyed in these attacks, there is also the mounting psychological toll from the constant bombings.

Some people heard by Renters complained of a lack of sleep from the regular drone attacks.

These incursions trigger the air raid alert that sounds across the city and buzzes on phones.

“’The mornings are totally ruined. I started college in September and every morning has been ruined by the bloody Russians. I cannot sleep, cannot think and I drink energy drinks all the time’, said Mykyta, a teenager hugging his dog in the metro.”

On the reporting by the Russian Telegram channels, the air defense doesn’t work all that great, and there is a long list of targets hit.

Below you have some data points by military bloggers brought to English by Slavyangrad.

“A new modification of the Kh-101 missiles was tested this morning in strikes on Kiev and the area. The missiles kept disappearing from the screens of NATO air defense tracking installations.”

In Kiev alone, about a dozen targets were reportedly hit, and there are other hit targets in the northern part of the Kiev region.

“In the capital of Ukraine, presumably among the hit targets is the 195th central base of railroad equipment. Also, drones and missiles worked in the area of the Park of Partisan Glory in the east of the city, where the 1899th central base of repair and storage of communications equipment and the Kiev Armored Plant, as well as the 482nd design and technology center are located. There have also been drone strikes on the Vasylkov airfield since nightfall.”

