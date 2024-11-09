Russian Forces Storm Major Donetsk Town Kurakhovo, as MSM Breaks With the Narrative and Starts Using Reporting by Military Bloggers To Try To Get Stories Right

Russian Federation forces are storming a major town in the Eastern front, Kurakhovo.

The operation unfolds in the manner we’ve become used to – the attackers do not clash head on with the Ukrainian defenders, but rather encircle the town in two pincers, cutting supply lines, meaning to put it into the ‘boiler’.

With the exception of Mariupol, where the fought to the end, Kiev forces usually wait until the last moment before getting encircled to retreat under fire, losing a lot o people.

But there are interesting differences in the way the MSM is reporting it, I’d say basically there are two major admissions in course.

The first, ever more common, is to admit that Russia is winning the war, and it’s not even close.

The second, unspoken one, is to admit that the sources we use in the independent journalism are better than the one they had been doing based on official information from Ukrainian military sources.

We are talking about the Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels and the military bloggers, sources that we have been using for a year and a half here in TGP to better report on this war.

So, as I said, Russians storm Kurakhovo from the northwest, and tries to encircle the town from the south and the east, as they their press westward to capture all of the Donbas region.

I think now is about the last chance the AFU has to get out of there relatively whole. The situation is already impossible to stabilize, and retreating from Kurakhovo would already be painful. In a week or two, it’s gonna be a total bloodbath whenever they’ll pull out under fire. pic.twitter.com/SUXr2w9mHN — Russians With Attitude (@RWApodcast) November 8, 2024

Reuters reported:

“’The Kurakhovo direction and the Pokrovsk direction are the most challenging right now’, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. ‘The military command and brigade command are working on strengthening positions’.”

And Reuters goes from Zelensky’s radio address to the military blogosphere.

“A Ukrainian officer, identifying himself as Alex, said Russian troops had penetrated Ukrainian defenses and secured a foothold in the village. A Russian blogger, identifying himself as Blue Z Beard, issued a similar report, saying the advance would eventually lead to the encirclement of Kurakhovo.”

Russian forces are focused right now on securing control of Donbas region, made up of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

As Russia controls about over 20% of Ukrainian territory, the Red Army is on a roll, conquering cities and villages at their fastest rate since March 2022.

At this point, it appears that Russian Army has taken the Key City of Kurakhovo in ´pincers.

Respected Ukrainian military analyst Bogdan Miroshnikov writes about this in a new analysis, noting the advancement of the Russian Forces.

“In general, in the north of the Kurakhovsky reservoir, only a few settlements remain under control, which, in all likelihood, will be taken shortly (from several days to weeks).

Of course, the main plan of the Russians now is to flank Kurakhovo and force the Ukrainian Armed Forces to leave there, so as not to get involved in the battles for the city at all.”

Unconfirmed reports say Ukrainians are trying to resist only in the central part of Kurakhovo, covering the retreat of the rest to the village of Dachnoye.

Watch: Russian flags hoisted in Stepanivka and Maksimovka.

Kurakhovo area.

The RuAF battle flag set in Stepanovka. 48.001310 37.318621 pic.twitter.com/T4OW52wopR — Сливочный каприз (@creamy_caprice) November 6, 2024

