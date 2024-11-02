Karoline Leavitt Absolutely Destroys ABC Propagandist for Defending Democrats’ Hypocrisy on Political Violence

The Trump campaign’s National Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, made waves in a blistering takedown of mainstream media’s double standards.

Leavitt appeared on ABC to address former President Donald Trump’s comments about Liz Cheney, which the media falsely spun as advocating her execution.

Leavitt quickly dispelled the narrative, calling out Democrats’ hypocrisy and the media’s blatant attempts to twist Trump’s words.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze began the segment by suggesting Trump’s comments were “inciting violence” against Cheney.

Leavitt expertly dismantled Schulze, pointing out that Trump’s comments were a valid critique of Cheney’s hawkish foreign policy stances and her willingness to send American soldiers to war while she herself has never served.

Elizabeth Schulze:

Joining us now for more on the campaign is National Press Secretary for the Trump campaign, Caroline Leavitt. Caroline, thanks so much for your time tonight. As you heard in our last report, the former President today doubled down on that comment against Congresswoman Liz Cheney, calling her a coward and a “dumb warhawk.” What’s the strategy here with this message and continuing to repeat that rhetoric? Karoline Leavitt:

First of all, President Trump is saying the truth, and he is 100% right about Liz Cheney and so many others who have made up the Washington DC establishment class for so many years. They are so quick to take action that starts foreign conflict and wars, sending America’s sons and daughters into overseas conflicts where many American soldiers have lost their lives when they themselves have never served in combat. This is an issue that both Democrats and Republicans, by the way, have taken with the Washington DC establishment class for so many years. That’s all President Trump was expressing on that stage last night. It’s shameful that we woke up today to so many misleading headlines from the mainstream media, saying that President Trump was suggesting Liz Cheney should be executed. That is utterly absurd. What he was suggesting is that Liz Cheney should maybe understand the severe consequences of war before she tries to send more Americans overseas to fight in them.

When Schulze pushed the narrative that Trump’s words could lead to violence, Leavitt flipped the script, exposing the left’s hypocrisy.

Elizabeth Schulze:

We have been playing the sound bite in full to give our viewers that whole context if you’ve been listening to our show, Caroline. But at the end of the day, the former President is talking about putting the image out of guns being aimed at a political opponent’s head. Are you prepared to accept the consequences if there is violence, knowing that his words carry a lot of weight with his own supporters? Karoline Leavitt:

The irony in your question! You want to talk about violence against political opponents? Let’s talk about the fact that Democrats have been labeling President Trump a threat to democracy for the better half of ten years. They’ve compared him to Hitler, one of the worst mass murderers in history, and Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have weaponized the justice system against Donald Trump in an attempt to imprison him. He sat in court for seven weeks this past year, and the Democrats were hoping he would go to jail for it. That is real political violence, which has led to two heinous assassination attempts on President Trump’s life that, by the grace of God, he was able to escape. Yes, President Trump knows a little bit about political violence because he’s experienced it himself. Talking about the tragic realities of war, which Liz Cheney and her father, Dick Cheney, have involved this country in, is not political violence; it’s highlighting the reality of foreign conflicts that the Washington DC establishment has sold out young Americans to for decades.

Schulze found herself at a loss for words, stammering as she attempted to respond to Leavitt’s pointed rebuttal.

Leavitt went on to note that, while the media condemns Trump’s supposed “divisiveness,” it’s Democrats, including Harris and Biden, who have fueled animosity, accusing Trump and his supporters of extremism and even Nazism.

Elizabeth Schulze:

Of course, after those attempted assassination attempts on the former President’s life, his opponents reached out to him and said they do not accept political violence. That has been a key difference. I do want to play you a sound bite. Karoline Leavitt:

No, no, please. His opponents are saying the same rhetoric to this very day that led to those assassination attempts. The second attempted assassin on President Trump's life echoed the sentiment that President Trump is a "threat to democracy." If you're a deranged lunatic and mentally ill, you will believe that lie. Yes, you might take violent action as we have seen in these instances against President Trump. Last week, Tim Walz and Kamala Harris said that everyone who showed up to President Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden was a Nazi. That's despicable, dangerous, divisive rhetoric that the Democrat Party spews every day. I'm so sick and tired of the media pointing the finger at Donald Trump and saying he is sowing division. He is not. The media is for pushing hoaxes like the one you all pushed today, and the Democrat Party is for pushing lies about him. But the good news is Americans don't buy it. That's why, today in 2024, President Trump is more popular than he has been since 2016. People don't trust the media, and they're not buying the Harris campaign's argument that he's a threat to democracy, because they lived under him for four years as President, and our democracy and country were stronger than today.

