ANOTHER HOAX: Kamala’s Camp and Fake News Claim Trump Wants Liz Cheney Executed by Firing Squad – Here’s What Trump Really Said (VIDEO)

Another day, another hoax.

The fake news media is at it again.

This time they’re claiming Trump said he wants Liz Cheney executed by firing squad.

President Trump sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday evening and criticized Liz Cheney for wanting to send America’s sons to fight endless wars.

Trump did not say he wanted Liz Cheney executed by firing squad. He called her out for being a war hawk and supporting endless wars as long as she doesn’t have to be on the front lines in a bloody battle.

“I don’t blame [Dick Cheney] for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb,” Trump said of Liz Cheney.

Trump continued, “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it. Let’s see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘oh gee let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”

WATCH:

NEW HOAX ALERT President Trump was talking about how Liz Cheney wants to send America’s sons and daughters to fight in wars despite never being in a war herself. Here’s the part Kamala’s lying interns left out. https://t.co/cADN7nkcWW pic.twitter.com/gBpBuXQbhG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 1, 2024

Kamala Harris’s campaign is so desperate to change the narrative after Joe Biden called millions of Americans “garbage” that they spread the hoax on social media.

Trump: Let's put Liz Cheney with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face pic.twitter.com/DTUwgS3oWv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) November 1, 2024

Liz Cheney lashed out at Trump and twisted his words.

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala https://t.co/URH5s929Sa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2024

And like clockwork, the fake news media echoed the hoax.

WATCH: Donald Trump suggests @Liz_Cheney should be fired upon It's an escalation of his violent rhetoric My open of today's @CNNThisMorning Cheney just responded to Trump — shown below https://t.co/85RJ5VGZG3 pic.twitter.com/oxV0taVsEk — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 1, 2024

Watch the full clip of President Trump saying Liz Cheney wants to send people to die in wars that she will never experience herself. Then look at the headlines the media is writing about it. Gee, I wonder why trust in media is at an all time low. pic.twitter.com/B8jLfHE2N4 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2024

Liz Cheney, you are a lying coward. That you can so brazenly and cynically misrepresent what Trump said shows how vile you've become, or perhaps always were. You love to send young men off to die in wars that you will never suffer the horrors of. Trump is 100% right, you twit. https://t.co/oQpVpj6aGM — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 1, 2024

The military-industrial complex has always been criticized.