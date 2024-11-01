ANOTHER HOAX: Kamala’s Camp and Fake News Claim Trump Wants Liz Cheney Executed by Firing Squad – Here’s What Trump Really Said (VIDEO)

by
Trump with Tucker Carlson

Another day, another hoax.

The fake news media is at it again.

This time they’re claiming Trump said he wants Liz Cheney executed by firing squad.

President Trump sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday evening and criticized Liz Cheney for wanting to send America’s sons to fight endless wars.

Trump did not say he wanted Liz Cheney executed by firing squad. He called her out for being a war hawk and supporting endless wars as long as she doesn’t have to be on the front lines in a bloody battle.

“I don’t blame [Dick Cheney] for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb,” Trump said of Liz Cheney.

Trump continued, “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it. Let’s see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘oh gee let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris’s campaign is so desperate to change the narrative after Joe Biden called millions of Americans “garbage” that they spread the hoax on social media.

Liz Cheney lashed out at Trump and twisted his words.

And like clockwork, the fake news media echoed the hoax.

The military-industrial complex has always been criticized.

