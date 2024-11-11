JUST IN: President Trump Chooses Lee Zeldin to Run the Environmental Protection Agency

President Trump is wasting no time filling out his cabinet before he takes over the White House in two months.

Trump announced he has picked former Rep. Lee Zeldin to run the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This marks an important step in ending the Democratic Party’s assault on American energy via the Green New Deal and safeguarding property rights.

Zeldin previously served four terms representing Long Island in Congress before losing to radical left New York Governor Kathy Hochul by a surprisingly narrow margin in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Zeldin is close ally of Trump and regularly appeared at Mar-a-Lago during the 2024 presidential campaign.

“As the 45th and 47th President of the United States, I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected former congressman from New York, Lee Zeldin, will be appointed to serve as The Administrator of The United States Environmental and Protection Agency,” Trump said in a statement.

“Lee, with a very strong legal background, has been a true fighter for America First policies. He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses, while at the same time maintaining the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet,” Trump added.

“He will set new standards on environmental review and maintenance that will allow the United States to grow in a healthy and well-structured way.”

Zeldin released the following statement to the New York Post after being selected by Trump.

I am deeply honored to have been asked by President Trump to serve in his Cabinet. As EPA Administrator, we will restore American energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, make the United States the global leader of Artificial Intelligence advancement, and slash the red tape holding back American workers from upward economic mobility.

Unlike Democrats who feign concern over the environment to attempt to sabotage American energy, The Post revealsthat Zeldin actually focuses on protecting the Earth. His work includes protecting Long Island from toxic dredge waste.

The Associated Press notes that Zeldin is also a defender of fishing rights. In 2016, he wanted to open 150 square miles of federal waters in Long Island Sound to state jurisdiction for New York and Rhode Island for striped bass fishing. This activity is presently allowed in state waters but banned in the federal area.

Zeldin becomes the second New Yorker selected to serve in Trump’s upcoming administration. Rep. Elise Stefanik earlier accepted Trump’s offer to become United Nations Ambassador.