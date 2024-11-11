Trump Offers Elise Stefanik Top Role as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Report

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly extended an offer to Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik to serve as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, as reported by Politico and confirmed by two sources speaking to far-left CNN.

Stefanik, who just secured a commanding reelection in New York’s 21st Congressional District, has represented the district since 2015 and serves as the fourth-ranking Republican in the House as chair of the House Republican Conference.

Politico reported that her appointment would necessitate a special election in New York’s 21st District, a solidly conservative constituency she has represented since 2015.

While Stefanik’s office has yet to confirm the news, the congresswoman hinted at her openness to joining Trump’s administration.

In a recent interview with Sid Rosenberg on 77WABC according to Times Union, she affirmed her dedication to the president-elect’s agenda.

“You need people that are 100 percent loyal and understand that it’s President Trump who earned the majority of the American people’s vote and overwhelmingly won the electoral college,” she said.

“He needs strong allies. I’m honored to have my name in the mix, but I’m focused on serving the president however he sees fit, whether that’s passing the agenda in Congress or serving in his administration,” she added.

Times Union reported:

Stefanik — whose constituency includes Ogdensburg, Glens Falls and Plattsburgh — has made a name for herself as one of Trump’s most vocal allies. She backed the then-president during his first impeachment trial in 2019 and refused to certify the results of the presidential election of 2020. Stefanik was a contender for the role of Trump’s running mate earlier this year, although Ohio Sen. JD Vance ultimately got the nod and she was not on the list of finalists for the position. The U.N. ambassador is responsible for representing the interests of the United States with the United Nations, serving as a liaison between the U.N. and the U.S. State Department. In years past, it’s a role that political heavyweights like Nikki Haley, Madeleine Albright and George H. W. Bush have assumed on the way to a top cabinet role or even a bid for president. This year, Stefanik’s foreign policy approach has been marked by her staunch support for Israel throughout its ongoing war with Hamas. She has strongly opposed recent efforts to expel Israel from the U.N. General Assembly for violations of the U.N. Charter, including the June bombing of a U.N.-run school in Gaza. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ weak leadership and inexcusable silence in the face of constant antisemitic attacks on Israel’s right to exist has directly incentivized the Palestinian (National) Authority to try to expel Israel from the UN General Assembly,” Stefanik wrote in an October statement. “Should the Palestinian Authority succeed in their antisemitic pursuit, it would result in a complete reassessment of U.S. funding of the United Nations.” She has also been a prominent voice against American universities’ handling of widespread pro-Palestinian campus protests. Last December, she grilled several university presidents over campus antisemitism in a House hearing that led to the resignation of the presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) vehemently defended her steadfast support for former President Donald Trump, clashing with host Shannon Bream over a New York Times hit piece.

The article in question portrayed Stefanik as a one-time skeptic of Trump who has since transformed into a vocal ally, a narrative Stefanik branded as a calculated smear.

Rep. Elise Stefanik was reported on the short list of possible contenders to be Trump’s running mate at the time. Trump himself reportedly referred to Stefanik as ‘a killer’ during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

As a result, the far-left New York Times article interviewed several individuals claiming to be Stefanik’s former friends. They described Stefanik’s transformation into a Trump loyalist as surprising and inconsistent with her previous views.

Stefanik stood her ground: “This is a false smear. Let me tell you a fact, Shannon. In 2016, I was attacked as the only elected Republican from the Northeast who voted for President Trump… To say that I didn’t support him is just false.”

