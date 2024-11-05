JUST IN: Pennsylvania Judge Smacks Down Philly Soros DA Krasner, Refuses to Block Elon Musk’s $1 Million Daily Giveaway

A Pennsylvania judge on Monday refused to block Elon Musk’s $1 million daily giveaway with no explanation.

“A Pennsylvania judge on Monday refused the Philadelphia district attorney’s request to block daily $1 million giveaways from Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC in the lead-up to the election,” The Hill reported.

“Judge Angelo Foglietta refused to block the giveaways in a one-page order with no explanation. He said he would detail his reasoning in writing separately,” The Hill reported.

Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner sued Elon Musk for his $1 million giveaway.

Rather than tackling the soaring crime, violent carjackings and retail theft in Philadelphia, Krasner is using resources to go after Elon Musk.

As previously reported, Elon Musk promised to give away $1 million each day until the November election to those who sign his petition supporting the U.S. Constitution.

At a packed rally in Pennsylvania last month, Elon Musk wasted no time in following through on that promise, awarding a $1 million check to John Dreher, one of the attendees.

DA Krasner called Elon Musk’s giveaway ‘election interference’ an “illegal lottery.”

“The Philadelphia District Attorney is charged with protecting the public from public nuisances and unfair trade practices, including illegal lotteries. The DA is also charged with protecting the public from interference with the integrity of elections,” Krasner’s office said.

“Today, the Philadelphia DA filed a civil legal action under Pennsylvania law. This civil action neither precludes nor requires potential future action under Pennsylvania criminal law,” Krasner’s office said.

“The Philadelphia DA will litigate the factual allegations and legal arguments that underlie today’s filing on the record and in court,” they said.

On Monday, Common Pleas Court Judge Angelo Foglietta ruled that Elon Musk’s giveaway can continue because the winners are not randomly selected like a lottery.

“The $1 million recipients are not chosen by chance,” America PAC attorney Chris Gober said in court on Monday, according to Fox News. “We know exactly who will be announced as the $1 million recipient today and tomorrow.”