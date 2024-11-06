JUST IN: Arizona Judge Rules Polls in Blue Apache County will Stay Open Until 9 PM MST Due to Printer Failures – Same Thing Republicans Were Denied in 2022

An Apache County judge has approved a request to extend voting hours in the blue county after the Navajo Nation filed a lawsuit requesting a two-hour extension after facing technical errors that caused long lines.

The polls across Arizona closed at 7 pm MST.

Likewise, the RNC requested an extension in 2022 after more widespread machine failures disenfranchised tens of thousands of voters. But the judge wasn’t convinced.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a judge rejected the RNC’s effort to extend voting hours in Maricopa County by 3 hours after 60% of voting machines in the largest county failed and led to extremely long lines and four-hour wait times.

Per ABC 15:

A judge has ruled that nine precinct locations in Apache County are to remain open until 9 p.m. Tuesday following problems at the polls. The precincts are Chinle, Cottonwood, Dennehotso, Ft. Defiance, Lukachukai, Lupton, Rock Point, St. Michaels, and Wheatfields.

This comes as Republicans statewide are outperforming Democrats by over 200,000 votes in early ballots, and according to the numbers after polls closed, Republicans nearly doubled Democratic turnout in Maricopa County, where roughly 60% of the state's voter reside.

7pm Maricopa Update Last Maricopa. Indy voters finish with lead. Only group with over 100k voters. Dems nearly tied GOP voters (-10) in the final hour Last Hour: 18.1k

4.6k7.2k⚫8.8k All Day Total: 248.8k

54.6k91.2k⚫103k All Day % of ballots

22%36.6%⚫41.4% pic.twitter.com/53TVbC6ImA — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 6, 2024

This is a developing story. The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Arizona's election results.