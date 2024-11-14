Judges Postpone January 6 Trials After Trump Landslide Victory

Two federal judges postponed trials for January 6 defendants on Thursday after Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide.

Judges Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee and Rudolph Contreras, an Obama appointee, delayed the trials because they don’t want to use resources if Trump is going to pardon J6ers as promised.

According to the Justice Department, approximately 944 January 6 defendants – mostly peaceful first-time offenders – have received sentences for their activity at the US Capitol.

Approximately 562 January 6 defendants have been sentenced to prison.

Two federal judges agreed Thursday to postpone criminal trials for defendants accused of breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, agreeing that President-elect Donald Trump’s imminent inauguration could make the proceedings unnecessary. Over the objection of the Justice Department, U.S. District Judges Carl Nichols and Rudolph Contreras — Trump and Obama appointees, respectively — said they wanted to conserve court resources and avoid hauling in dozens of potential jurors for cases that might be called off in a few weeks. It’s the first time federal judges have acquiesced to the demands of Jan. 6 defendants for delays in anticipation of potential pardons from Trump, who has pledged to grant clemency to many people charged for their role in the attack on the Capitol.

The judges overseeing the January 6 cases remained defiant after the Supreme Court reversed the “obstruction” statute.

Over the summer, the US Supreme Court delivered a major blow to the corrupt Biden DOJ by overturning the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) use of 1512(c)(2), a statute pertaining to obstruction of an official proceeding, in cases related to the events of January 6th (J6).

Whoever corruptly—

(1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or

(2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ has charged more than 300 J6ers with 18 USC §1512(c)(2).

US Attorney from DC Matthew Graves fired a warning shot to the US Supreme Court – and J6ers serving time for 18 USC §1512(c)(2), the ‘obstruction’ statute pending before SCOTUS.

Federal judges also threatened to add enhancements to remaining convictions if 1512c2 is reversed by the Supreme Court.

Many January 6 defendants are living in inhumane conditions in the DC Gulag. The Gateway Pundit has reported that some J6 defendants were denied medical care and assaulted by prison guards.

Presidential pardons aren’t enough. The judges and prosecutors should pay for the abuses.