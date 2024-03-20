BREAKING: A MESSAGE TO SCOTUS? DC US Attorney Matthew Graves Threatens to Seek More Prison Time For J6ers if Supreme Court Reverses ‘Obstruction’ Statute This Summer

US Attorney from DC Matthew Graves fired a warning shot to the US Supreme Court – and J6ers serving time for 18 USC §1512(c)(2), the ‘obstruction’ statute pending before SCOTUS.

Graves threatened to seek more prison time for the J6ers if the Supreme Court reverses the obstruction statute this summer.

The high court announced it will hear oral arguments in Fischer v. United States and at issue is statute 18 USC §1512(c)(2):

Whoever corruptly—

(1) alters, destroys, mutilates, or conceals a record, document, or other object, or attempts to do so, with the intent to impair the object’s integrity or availability for use in an official proceeding; or

(2) otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding, or attempts to do so, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.

The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on Fischer v United States this summer which means hundreds of J6 cases could be upended.

Biden’s corrupt DOJ has charged more than 300 J6ers with 18 USC §1512(c)(2). Additionally, two of the four charges against Trump in Jack Smith’s DC case are conspiracy to obstruct so the Supreme Court’s ruling could torpedo the special counsel’s case against Trump as well.

Matthew Graves, the DC US Attorney who is now arresting and charging thousands of non-violent J6ers who didn’t even enter the Capitol building, is now threatening to seek more prison time for J6 defendants if the Supreme Court reverses the obstruction count.

“Indeed, at any resentencing, the Court could apply an upward departure for “significant disruption of a governmental function”…” DC US Attorney Matthew Graves said.

"Indeed, at any resentencing, the Court could apply an upward departure for "significant disruption of a governmental function"…" DC US Attorney Matthew Graves said.

In an effort to stem a flood of requests by J6ers serving time for 1512c2, the obstruction count pending before SCOTUS, DOJ and DC US Atty Matthew Graves now warn if it's reversed and those convicted seek reduced or vacated prison sentence, the govt will ask for MORE time. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) March 20, 2024

Per investigative reporter Julie Kelly: If the Supreme Court reverses the statute and jailed J6ers ask for release, the DOJ will respond with a request for consecutive sentences and enhancements.