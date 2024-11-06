Judge Orders Democrat “Poll Workers” to Remove Misleading “Voter Protection” Badges After Voter Intimidation Complaints in Allegheny County

A Pennsylvania judge has ruled that Democrat-aligned poll watchers in Allegheny County must remove their “Voter Protection” badges after complaints surfaced about potential voter intimidation.

The decision, made by Common Pleas Judge John T. McVay on Tuesday afternoon, has already stirred significant controversy, with Republicans claiming the badges are misleading voters into thinking these poll watchers are official county employees.

The badges, which read “VOTER PROTECTION” and feature a hotline number, have the words “PA DEMS” subtly printed in smaller letters at the top. Russell Giancola, an attorney for the Republican Party, argued in Allegheny County Election Court that these badges give voters the impression that poll watchers represent a neutral, official government function rather than the Democrat Party, Trib Live reported.

“They’re creating the impression these poll watchers are, in fact, county employees,” Giancola argued. “They are poll watchers on behalf of the Democratic party.”

Democrats, however, countered that the badges have been worn in past elections without issue. John Gotaskie, representing the Democrats, argued that no voters had filed complaints about confusion. “There’s no confusion here,” he said. “The entire argument is hearsay.”

Nevertheless, Judge McVay decided that, in the interest of transparency and fairness, the badges should be prohibited, citing Pennsylvania Department of State guidance.

According to state guidelines, poll watchers may not engage in electioneering inside polling places, which includes wearing apparel or accessories that might imply political affiliation or support.

Kush Desai, communications lead for Team Trump Pennsylvania & Battleground States, quickly shared the ruling on X, amplifying the decision to his followers.

Judge orders that Democrat “poll workers” intimidating voters at polling locations must remove MISLEADING “voter protection” badges inside of Alleghany County polling locations. Huge win for election integrity — the @GOP is fighting fire with fire! pic.twitter.com/zFWoRzirWU — Kush Desai (@K_SDesai) November 5, 2024

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Trump campaign has uncovered disturbing news on voting in Pennsylvania that they say are election intimidation tactics by Democrats.

James Blair, the political director of the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee, posted a disturbing image on X that purportedly shows Democratic staffers posing as election workers in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Blair alleges this move is an attempt to intimidate Keystone State voters from supporting the 45th President.

⁦⁦

“The Democrats are running around in Bucks County, PA with badges trying to pretend like they are elections officials,” he wrote. “These people are not officials.”

“Intimidation tactics!”

