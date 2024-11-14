Journalist Claims He Asked Nancy Pelosi How She’s Doing – Her Response? ‘Terrible’

Nancy Pelosi is having a very bad month. Her party has lost control of the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

Manu Raju, a liberal reporter who spends a lot of time running around the halls of Congress asking for comments from various political figures, claims that he asked her how she’s doing in light of all the recent events and she is not doing well.

When she is not blaming Biden for Kamala’s loss, she is arguing with other members of her party about what happened.

Of course, Pelosi could just finally retire. Is that even an option for her?

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is reportedly doing “terrible” after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory and Republicans taking the Senate and retaining the House majority.

CNN’s Manu Raju asked the 84-year-old California lawmaker how she is doing, to which she replied, “Terrible.”

Pelosi’s apparent dour mood comes one week after Trump’s historic comeback victory, sweeping all seven swing states as well as winning the popular vote.

“THANK YOU GOD!” Trump said in an all caps post, this week, walking through his stunning victory stats…

To make matters worse for Pelosi and Democrats, Republicans successfully took the Senate back, adding America first personalities such as Senator-elect Bernie Moreno in Ohio to their ranks.

This tweet has been viewed over 5 million times.

This was Pelosi just a few days ago.

Nancy Pelosi just witnessed the gutting of her party on a scale that has not been seen in decades. Is there any wonder why she feels terrible?

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance has been covering higher education and politics for Legal Insurrection since 2012. Since 2008 he has contributed work to the Gateway Pundit, Daily Caller, Breitbart, the Center for Security Policy, the Washington Free Beacon, and Ricochet. He has also written for American Lookout, Townhall, and Twitchy.

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

