Dems in Disarray: Pelosi Seen Arguing with Donna Brazile at Kamala Harris’s Defeat Speech (VIDEO)

The Democrats are in disarray after Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was seen arguing with former acting DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile at Kamala Harris’s concession speech at Howard University in DC.

Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech on Wednesday afternoon around after she abandoned her supporters Tuesday night.

Kamala Harris sent out her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond to tell the crowd to go home last night.

After hiding for nearly 24 hours, Kamala Harris finally delivered a concession speech.

Kamala Harris only spoke for 12 minutes.

Pelosi was an emotional mess at Kamala’s defeat speech.

She was spotted looking somber and teary eyed.

Cameras caught Pelosi in a heated argument with Donna Brazile as DC Mayor Muriel Bowser watched.

WATCH: