J6er Jon Mellis Rearrested in What He Says is Continued ‘Lawfare’ Against Him

I am a Proud Boy. I am incarcerated for another birthday. I turn 38 on November 12, 2024. This birthday behind bars is a total surprise because I was released from federal prison over a month ago for my J6 case.

Virginia has now decided to lock me up for a “probation violation,” triggered by my J6 case, for an old state charge I received in 2008, even though I was released from Virginia probation in 2019. I will explain this legal situation in a bit. But first, I’d like to go over what I have endured so far because of my J6 persecution and how I have handled it. I also want to go over what I’ve been up to during my month of freedom before being placed in jail right before Election Day.

I was arrested for my J6 case on February 16, 2021. I was sentenced to 51 months in prison for attempting to save Rosanne Boyland from being trampled and beaten by police on January 6. Over a dozen of us protesters tried to save her life, and EVERY SINGLE ONE of us was sent to prison for it.

Rosanne died right there in front of us. She died on the Inaugural Stage as protesters screamed for help but were beaten and maced by police. I was sent to the DC jail early on and was placed in a pod dedicated to housing only J6ers. We call it the Patriot Pod. We spent the first year in solitary confinement (23 or 22 hours a day in our cell alone), we were denied any sort of visitation for 2 years, and we dealt with abusive guards and disgusting jail conditions. I still wonder how we made it through these bad years. Despite these terrible times we still sang the Star Spangled Banner every night together. Our brotherhood was being forged in fire.

I used my time to reach out to the media and try to shine a light on our plight as J6 prisoners and to try to raise awareness of the murder of Rosanne Boyland on January 6. I was fortunate to come into contact with Jim Hoft and The Gateway Pundit readers. With the approval of Jim I began harvesting testimonials from my J6 brothers in order for them to get their voices heard and to thankfully help them raise money to support their crumbling lives as they sat in jail.

This had a huge impact on morale in the Patriot Pod. (View our testimonials at We Are Good Men) These good men were now able to breathe, knowing that their families would be provided for. Mortgages, car payments, school lunches for their kids, etc. My life goal has always been to be of service to others. It was the greatest gift for me to be able to see the look on my J6 brothers’ faces change just a little as their worst fears for their families were at least delayed.

God bless Jim Hoft, and God bless The Gateway Pundit readers for saving our lives.

Our collective actions inside that J6 Patriot Pod, with the help of great people on the outside to shine a light on the DC jail, started having an impact after about 2 years.

After there was a surprise inspection by the US Marshals and the jail lost its contract to hold federal inmates, we started seeing real improvement in our living conditions. The jail was able to salvage its federal contract only after losing half (about 200) federal inmates. The jail gets paid per federal inmate per day so that hurts their pocket for sure.

The jail got funding to upgrade its plumbing due to the brown water rampant across the facility, ended our solitary confinement, and almost totally did away with the physical abuse from the guards. I say “almost did away with the abuse” because that would continue to be a problem with specific officers. But life in the DC jail started to improve from the rotten torture chamber it was. Access to tablets for all inmates and, finally, visitation was granted to us after 2 years.

We were even given jail-issued laptops to view our legal discovery. These laptops were highly restricted, so we could only plug in our flash drive from our lawyer to view our case, but the jail forgot to disable the camera on them. So, for the benefit of posterity and for the world to see our great J6 Patriots for themselves, Edward Badalian and I produced a video podcast from inside the Patriot Pod, “We Are Good Men.”

These interviews give the American people great insight into the life stories of these amazing Patriots being persecuted by their own government. At the depths of our despair, you can see the strength and faith these men hold dear to their hearts. The mainstream media has lied about these men, and our interviews expose the truth. We are good men.

The greatest honor of my life has been to suffer alongside the strongest men I’ve ever met. Men like Reed Christensen, Matthew Krol, and my Proud Boy brothers Enrique Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs, Zach Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola.

There are so many other men to mention here, but I focus on these men because they represent the clearest glaring example of how government tyranny and media lies can ruin good men’s lives. We Proud Boys are the greatest fraternity in the world. Patriotism and brotherhood. To think that Proud Boys would be traitors, which is what the Biden Regime accused our chairman of, is absolutely ridiculous. There is not a traitorous bone in Enrique’s body. He was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, and he wasn’t even in DC on January 6. How crazy is that?

Ethan Nordean is truly a good man. He is one of the funniest dudes I’ve ever met. A total goofball who loves his country. But he was sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy. It’s total bullshit. I can assure you that these five Proud Boys who went on trial for seditious conspiracy are TRULY INNOCENT. It breaks my heart to see them carry that label.

I was released from federal prison on September 30, 2024. I hit the ground running with speaking engagements and election volunteering. I spoke at many conservative clubs around the region every week, waking our Republican voters up to the issue of political persecution going on in our own country. From John Birch Society, to Conservative Breakfast Clubs, God and Country Club, to the College Republicans Club at the local university.

My hour-long speech plus question-answer segment shocked audiences into righteous indignation. I believe it was helping keep our Conservative countrymen motivated through the election season. I was invited to speak on many podcasts and radio programs. I also spent time volunteering at polling locations. Meeting great people on their way to vote or just coming out of the voting booth was a pleasure I will continue in future elections. The energy of people exercising their right to vote is infectious. A steady flow of patriotism all day. Who could ask for a better vantage point as a Patriot?

My month of freedom was very productive and full of new people and new places. I loved it. God blessed our country with the most amazing people and getting to meet them at that fast pace was truly an honor. It was fun. This electric time of freedom would soon come to an end for me in November, right before election day. From out of nowhere, the Virginia local police would decide to arrest me on an old charge from 2008 that I had already dealt with.

I WILL NOW EXPLAIN THE LAWFARE BEING USED AGAINST ME IN VIRGINIA.

In 2008, I was sentenced by Virginia to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended. It was my first felony. It was a drug charge.

I spent 10 years in Virginia prison, educating myself and turning my life around. I was released from prison in October 2017 and moved directly to Nashville, TN. I quickly became highly involved in the community, volunteer efforts, and charities. I was released from probation in April 2019 for good behavior. I was told my probation was over. I traveled the country and built a good life. As a service industry worker (bartender/server) I was saving my money to eventually attend school to further my education.

I went to a rally in DC on January 6, 2021. For attempting to save Rosanne Boyland from being killed by police, I was incarcerated, spent a year in solitary confinement, denied visitation for 2 years, dealt with abusive guards and gross jail conditions, and was ultimately sentenced to 51 months in Federal prison. I was just released on September 30, 2024.

On November 1, 2024, at 1 a.m., my house was raided by the Virginia local police. I was not there, but my friend was. He was alerted by the security cameras and saw a group of people trying to break into the house. He went out to confront these intruders with a gun in hand. Luckily he realized they were cops before it got nasty. Apparently, there was a warrant for my arrest. I may have been released from probation YEARS ago, but I’m on “lifelong good behavior” by Virginia.

I STILL have 10 years in prison hanging over my head. This is a big surprise to me. I turned myself in to the police on November 2, 2024, at 1 a.m. The Williamsburg, VA Circuit Court Judge has set this matter to be resolved on January 27, 2025. I can receive up to 10 years in prison. Hopefully, the Pardon from President Trump will come sooner so this case will be thrown out.

This is my situation.