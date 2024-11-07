Iran’s Currency Hits All-Time Low Following President Trump’s Amazing Victory in the US Presidential Election

Iranian protesters burn an effigy of President Donald Trump in 2020. The Biden-Harris regime has funded the Iranians with billions of US dollars.

Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, told reporters on Wednesday that for the Islamic Republic, it does not matter who the President of the United States is.

Then following President Trump’s election victory the Iranian rial fell to an all-time low of 703,000 rials to one dollar on Wednesday.

It is quite amazing how quickly this happened after President Trump’s victory.

The Times of Israel reported:

Iran’s currency fell on Wednesday to an all-time low as former president Donald Trump apparently clinched the US presidency again, signaling new challenges ahead for Tehran as it remains locked in the wars raging in the Middle East.

The rial traded at 703,000 to the dollar, traders in Tehran said. The rate could still change throughout the day. Iran’s Central Bank could flood the market with more hard currencies as an attempt to improve the rate, as it has done in the past.

The slide comes as the rial already faces considerable woes over its sharp slide in value — and as the mood among some on the streets of Tehran darkened.

“One hundred percent he will intensify the sanctions,” said Amir Aghaeian, a 22-year-old student. “Things that are not in our favor will be worse. Our economy and social situation will surely get worse.”

He added: “I feel the country is going to blow up.”

Jim Hoft
