INGRASSIA: Donald Trump’s Win Against Kamala Harris Proves Beyond All Doubt That 2020 Was Stolen

It’s been a little over a week since Donald Trump’s landslide victory over Kamala Harris – and the deep state she represents – marking the historic culmination of a roaring political comeback by the soon to be 47th President. Donald Trump’s victory was significant for myriad reasons: in the electoral college, it was the most consequential performance by a Republican presidential candidate since 1988. Donald Trump also won the popular vote – by an order of magnitude greater than any Republican candidate, including his previous two bids in 2016 and 2020, ever. As it stands, President Trump is on track to generate almost 80 million votes – a feat made even more remarkable by the unprecedented conditions under which it took place.

Donald Trump was the first man in American history to run for the Oval Office while being prosecuted – by means of weaponized judicial lawfare – by his political opponent. He faced multiple bogus indictments and manufactured criminal charges, all with the design to sabotage his candidacy and prevent him from ever reclaiming the reins of power. His political enemy relied on legacy media apparatuses – including most cable news networks, pollsters, and mainstream newspapers – to do their bidding, demonizing Donald Trump in the most uncharitable of terms, calling him repeatedly an “existential threat to democracy” and his supporters “domestic terrorists” and “racists.”

The great irony of course was that Donald Trump’s victory was absolutely necessary to save American democracy. Donald Trump even avoided two serious attempts on his life over the final stretch of his campaign, because the media and White House so riled up the public imagination over the past decade by making the president-elect a bogeyman – and, downstream of that, the ultimate object of their own projection. It was not Donald Trump who was abusing the Justice Department and various, radical state prosecutors to raid the homes of his enemies and imprison his political opponent. Nor was it Donald Trump who was spearheading a draconian crackdown on free speech by working surreptitiously with Big Tech companies like Google and Twitter (before Elon purchased it) to censor truthtellers who so dared to criticize covid mandates or election fraud.

On the latter subject, this offers a perfect segue to address what now should be clear to all: the 2020 race was beyond all doubt fraudulent. This is proven by the results of 2024, in which Kamala Harris – who made a point of not distancing herself at all from Joe Biden and his agenda – somehow came up ten million votes short from her boss. Ten million votes is a massive number – this is not something that can be easily swept under the rug, or chalked up to voter apathy or other structural biases implicating the electorate at large.

Nor can the ten million no-shows be attributed to a relative lack of enthusiasm this year compared to four years ago. If that were true, Donald Trump would not have garnered even more votes this year than he did in 2020. In addition, the combined vote of Trump and Harris – 148 million and counting – is about seven million less than four years ago, but far surpasses by wide margins every previous election in American history. Furthermore, the argument that it was easier to vote in 2020 due to special laws (of dubious legality, mind you) enacted in the lead-up to that race, making it easier to vote from home or extending the election period, also fails because 1) many of those laws (albeit in abridged forms) have not been totally repealed, as evidenced by the fact that this year’s election took place over many weeks and was not limited to a single day; and 2) Donald Trump, again, obtained more votes this year than he did four years ago.

If these laws had actually incentivized greater turnout, then Donald Trump’s total vote amount would have been expected to similarly decrease this year – much as Kamala Harris’ total vote share was less than Biden’s. But that was not true. Instead, Donald Trump’s 76 million votes are more than any presidential candidate in history – save Biden’s alleged 81 million votes four years earlier, a number, like Barry Bond’s record-breaking 73 homeruns in 2001, that should also be demarcated by a fat asterisk in the record books, given the widespread allegations of fraud – and everything we have learned over the past four years that all but vindicates Donald Trump’s original claims.

It is absolutely preposterous to take seriously the argument that Kamala Harris magically lost ten million votes due to apathy, or structural changes in how elections operate, or really any other explanation besides fraud. As it currently stands, Kamala’s 72 million votes (a number also likely inflated due to outstanding fraud in states like Arizona, Nevada, California, Pennsylvania, and New York) represents a 12.5 percent decrease over the four-year period. If the trends were consistent, Donald Trump should have received only 66.5 million votes this year – instead, he is on pace to get about ten million more than that figure. Even if you made the argument that another variable – voter enthusiasm – depressed Kamala’s turnout to Donald Trump’s benefit, that would probably account for maybe 2, at most 4 or even 5 million vote swing in Donald’s column. But even the most (extremely) generous estimation still would leave Donald Trump 5 million voters or so behind the 76 million he actually received this year. Thus, one cannot reasonably argue that the colossal difference of ten million votes is simply because of dampened voter turnout, and much less, structural changes in election procedures that disincentivized turnout (given, again, that Trump received well over one million more votes this year than he did four years ago – which was another record-breaking performance).

The demonization of those who so dared raise the question of voter fraud – the likes of John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani, for instance, as well as many others – and the untold damages caused to the integrity of our institutions by those so hostile to truth that they were willing to forsake constitutional governance to appease their vanity, are due for a major reckoning. Donald Trump was persecuted – and nearly thrown in jail (and would have, had the outcome been different) – because he simply wanted Congress to carry out its constitutional duties to allow state legislatures to review the electoral process, and investigate very real allegations of fraud in a select number of precincts nationwide. The idea that a presidential election can be stolen in an era and electorate as polarized as ours, is not a ludicrous assumption – quite the contrary. As was observed in both 2016 and 2020, the presidential race could be decided by a few ten thousand voters dispersed across a handful of battlegrounds. Really, in 2020, you can boil the election down to three particular counties: Fulton County in Georgia, Maricopa County in Arizona, and Philadelphia County in Pennsylvania, and find sufficient evidence of outcome-determinative fraud. Three counties are theoretically all that it would have taken to steal the 2020 presidential election.

And, knowing what we know now, between the easily hackable Dominion Systems to the rank lack of transparency in precincts like Philadelphia and Fulton Counties, that made late night dumps of batches of ballots unverifiable, and chain of custody tracing virtually impossible, there is widespread evidence that 2020 was fraudulent – and the onus to prove otherwise rests squarely on those who think it was not. Had Republican auditors and state legislatures been allowed to carry out their jobs and conduct a thorough investigation into just these three counties, it could have theoretically been enough to win the election for President Trump. In 2020, the combined electoral vote output of Georgia (16), Arizona (11), and Pennsylvania (19) was 46, meaning President Trump would have won the election if he carried all three – or even just Georgia and Pennsylvania, which would have gotten him to exactly 270. Thus, the argument that the election was stolen based on systematic fraud in a handful of counties distributed across the country is not only logical, but exceptionally plausible.

The plausibility is heightened by the response by the Democratic Party – and broader Left wing political coalition – that rendered it verboten to even speak the words “election fraud” without suffering massive personal costs. Usually, a telltale for nefarious activity is being bullied into not speaking about a particular subject. That has been the story of the last four years in America; it has led to some of the most horrific experiences for so many people – from President Trump down to election workers like Tina Peters to the January 6th demonstrators, who were in countless cases stripped of their liberties and thrown in jail for exercising their First Amendment right to peacefully critique the government.

Biden’s 81 million votes, if true, would have made him the most popular president ever. Yet, the most popular president was forced to step down midway through a high stakes presidential race by his own party because they believed he would not win another election against Donald Trump. How does that reconcile? Indeed, Biden was so much a liability for the Democrats that they risked everything by replacing him with Kamala Harris, the least popular vice president since the advent of modern polling, who had been consistently polling lower than Joe Biden, the most unpopular president in recorded history.

This is not merely anecdotal: it’s dispositive proof that 2020’s election results warrant the proper investigation the United States was denied the last four years. The Democrats made an effort to bury the skeletons, but they failed miserably – and because of their failure, faced a shellacking at the ballot box last week like nothing in living memory.

But the reckoning has only just begun. Those who nearly sunk this country – its liberties and values – for the power trip of the last four years should be in for a crude awakening. The types who improperly, unjustly, and unconstitutionally deprived Americans of their fundamental rights need to be held to account – it is the only way that integrity in our justice system may be restored, and the rule of law again might be revitalized on these shores – and that the hellish nightmare of the last four years might never again be repeated.