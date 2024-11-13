Incoming Border Czar Suggests Criminal Aliens ‘Self Deport’ — ‘We Know Who You Are and We’re Gonna Come and Find You’

Incoming border czar Tom Homan has suggested that criminal illegal aliens and gang members self-deport because “we know who you are, and we’re gonna come and find you.”

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, Homan did not hold back about his plans to take a hardline stance against criminal illegal aliens, warning that “criminals and gang members get no grace period.”

“While we’re out prioritizing the public safety threats and national security threats, if you wanna self-deport, you should self-deport because, again, we know who you are, and we’re gonna come and find you,” Homan asserted.

“So if you wanna self-deport, that’s fine,” Homan continued. “But criminals and gang members, they get no favors from this administration. You came to this country illegally, which is a crime. You committed crimes against United States citizens, some heinous crimes. You get no grace period. So we’re coming for you.”

Making himself very clear, Homan said that those who have not committed crimes beyond their illegal border crossing can “put everything in order” and “leave with their family all together.”

Asked about the logistics of the deportations, Homan said criminals would be “put on an airplane” to their country of origin.

For those who have not committed additional crimes, Homan said, “they found their way across the world to come to the greatest nation on earth and they can find their way home. Either that, or I can give them a free airline ticket.”

Trump announced Homan’s appointment in a post to Truth Social on Monday, writing, “I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security.”

“I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Monday, Homan said he would be conducting workplace raids to begin deporting illegals.

“Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites,” Homan said.

“I’ve seen some of these Democrat governors say they’re going to stand in the way [of deportations] and make it hard for us. A suggestion: If you’re not going to help us, get the hell out of the way because we’re going to do it.”

Homan was asked about if there was a way to carry out deportations without separating families on “60 Minutes” and his response left the anchor speechless.

“Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” Homan said.