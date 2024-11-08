“I’m Going to Win”: Rick Scott Vows to Lead Senate GOP into New Era, Eyes Leadership Role to Champion Trump’s Agenda

Fresh off his resounding re-election victory in Florida, Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) is setting his sights on the Senate’s top GOP leadership role, confident that he has the mandate and momentum to lead the party in the upper chamber.

Speaking with Fox Business’s Larry Kudlow, Scott detailed his vision for a revamped GOP agenda aligned with President Donald Trump’s populist coalition.

Scott’s triumph in Florida has been nothing short of a landslide. The Senator secured nearly six million votes, carrying the state with over a million-vote margin and flipping Democrat strongholds like Miami-Dade, Osceola, and Duval counties.

Scott attributes this success to a relentless focus on building a “working-class coalition,” bridging diverse demographics, and championing issues that resonate with Florida’s families and communities.

“Florida is the center of the Republican Party today, and Washington can learn a lot about what we’ve done,” Scott said.

Scott’s ambition is crystal clear: to lead the Senate Republicans with a team-focused, results-driven approach, which he believes RINO Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) leadership style has lacked.

After McConnell announced he would step down as Senate GOP Leader, Scott saw the opening to usher in what he deems a “long-overdue change.”

Larry Kudlow

Senator Scott, now, fresh off this big win, double-digit win, which is quite remarkable. The Senate leadership comes up. I don’t know. The vote is when? A week, two weeks, three weeks, something like that? Rick Scott

Next Wednesday. Larry Kudlow

Next Wednesday. All right, so it’s coming up fast. You are going to run. Rick Scott

I’m going to run, Larry. I’m going to win. Here’s why: I’ve been talking to my Republican colleagues. Guess what? They want change. They know that Trump has a mandate. They want to be part of that mandate. They want to be treated as equals. They want to be part of a team. They want to have a working relationship with the House. They know I’ve got a great working relationship with Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson. They know I’m a business guy. Business guys get things done. We work our plan. We work our mission. We measure things. We create teams. That’s exactly what we want in the Senate, and that’s why I’ll be the next majority leader, and we’re going to get Trump’s agenda accomplished. Larry Kudlow

Without jumping into it myself, I mean, I hear you. Senator McConnell, he’s a frequent guest on this show. I think he’s coming on tomorrow, or the next day. He’s a fine person. I don’t think you could deny that. Senator Thune has not come on this show recently, but he’s also a fine person. So your pitch to defeat them is basically what? Rick Scott

I talk to my colleagues. They want change. They want somebody who’s going to get the Trump agenda done. They want to be treated as equals. They want to be part of a team. They know I have a business background and a great relationship with Trump and Mike Johnson in the House. This is what they want. They want to get something done. They want to balance the budget. They want to cut taxes. They want to secure the border. They want to stop inflation. They want to protect Medicare and Social Security. You only do that by having a plan. That’s what we’re going to do, and we’re going to have a great first two years with Trump. Larry Kudlow

Have you talked to Mr. Trump since he won? Have you talked to him about the leadership race? Rick Scott

Absolutely. He supported me when I ran against McConnell two years ago. I’m hoping he’ll support me this time, but he’s doing the right thing right now. He won his race, so we’re texting back and forth. But I’m going to do everything I can to make sure his agenda gets accomplished.

WATCH:

We have been given a mandate by the American people to support President Trump’s agenda and Make Washington WORK again. I’m running to be the next Senate Majority leader to do just that.#LetsGetToWork pic.twitter.com/qwe9Oj4Cid — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 6, 2024

As Senate Republicans prepare for the upcoming leadership vote next Wednesday, RINO Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) has taken the unprecedented step of publicly urging President-elect Donald Trump to “stay out” of the race for the next GOP Senate leader.

“I think my preference would be—and I think it’s probably in [Trump’s] best interest to stay out of that. These secret ballot elections are probably best left to senators, and he’s got to work with all of us when it’s all said and done. But whatever he decides to do, that’s going to be his prerogative, as we know. We’re going to have that election next Wednesday, and we’ll have a new leader.

Meanwhile, another RINO, John Cornyn, who helped the Democrats push the fake Russia “Collusion” Hoax against Donald Trump, is also entering the race. Cornyn now has the backing of Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Josh Hawley just took off his mask here Unforgivable https://t.co/AX5Qi923Am — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 8, 2024