RINO Sen. John Thune Tells President Donald Trump to Stay Out of the Senate Majority Leader Race

As Senate Republicans prepare for the upcoming leadership transition, RINO Senate Republican Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) has taken the unprecedented step of publicly urging President-elect Donald Trump to “stay out” of the race for the next GOP Senate leader.

With 82-year-old Mitch McConnell set to retire, many are wondering why Thune seems so concerned about Trump’s potential involvement.

Thune, who recently announced his ambition to lead the Senate GOP, insists that it’s in “Trump’s best interests” to remain neutral. But many are questioning whether this plea is more about protecting his own position than serving the interests of the Republican Party.

Thune’s appeal to Trump to avoid endorsing anyone in the race suggests he may be concerned about Trump’s sway over conservative senators — and it’s no secret that Trump’s support could make or break Thune’s aspirations.

In 2016, Thune urged Trump to withdraw from the race, suggesting that turncoat Mike Pence should take over as the presidential nominee.

This is why John Thune is NOT the right pick for Senate leader @realDonaldTrump: pic.twitter.com/fMi5X1dObm — @amuse (@amuse) November 8, 2024

In a recent interview with Joe Kernen on Squawk Box, Thune confirmed that the vote will use a “secret ballot” system and emphasized that the decision should stay “among Senators”— a classic RINO move.

When CNBC host Joe Kernen pressed him on whether Trump’s endorsement could sway the outcome, Thune downplayed the president-elect’s role, suggesting it would be “best” for Trump to let the Senate decide.

Joe Kernen:

But what is going to happen in the Senate for getting the next leader? Do you know right now who’s in the best position? And are you whipping votes, Samantha? Do you want it? John Thune:

Well, of course. Sure, we’re whipping votes. We’ve known for many months now that Sam O’Neill is not going to run for re-election. Joe Kernen:

Where does it sit? Do you have it? John Thune:

Well, I feel good about where we are, Joe, but hey, look, it’s a secret ballot election, and it’s a very discerning small constituency that’s going to make that vote. It’s never over until it’s over. We’re going to have that vote next week and get a chance to hear from all the candidates for that job. It’s a big job, and it’s one that’s going to require a good amount of political courage and ability to be able to get things done. But if we have unified control of government—by the way, I serve in the House of Representatives too, so I understand the House and how they view the world—we’ve got to be able to find a way to work together as a coalition with President Trump to enact an agenda. We really have probably a two-year window; you never know what’s going to happen in the next election. We have one every even-numbered year, so we’ve got a narrow window. Joe Kernen:

Is President-elect Trump involved? And does he have a chosen preference in the Senate? Do you know, Senator, and will that come into play? John Thune:

Well, I don’t know that he does. I’m staying in regular contact with him and with his team. And obviously, if he wants to, he could exert a considerable amount of influence on that. But honestly, I think my preference would be—and I think it’s probably in his best interest to stay out of that. These secret ballot elections are probably best left to senators, and he’s got to work with all of us when it’s all said and done. But whatever he decides to do, that’s going to be his prerogative, as we know. We’re going to have that election next Wednesday, and we’ll have a new leader.

WATCH:

Thune’s insistence on Trump’s neutrality has not sat well with members of the GOP base, who argue that Trump has every right to weigh in on the leadership race, especially considering the vital role of Senate Majority Leader in forwarding a conservative agenda.

His rival, particularly Rick Scott, has cultivated closer ties with Trump and his supporters, positioning himself as a candidate who can effectively bridge the gap between the Senate and the fervent Trump base.