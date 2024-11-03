HUH? Washed-Up Actor Harrison Ford Endorses Kamala Harris – Claims She Will Protect Free Speech (VIDEO)

The washed-up actor Harrison Ford has endorsed Kamala Harris for president, claiming she will protect freedom of speech and the “right to disagree” about major policy issues.

In a video released by the Harris campaign, the Star Wars and Indiana Jones star urged people to listen to individuals who turned against Donald Trump during his first term in office.

“When dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention,” Ford said.

“They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people. They’re governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.”

Ford went on to claim that Harris would protect freedom of speech, whereas Trump merely wants “revenge” against those who have wronged him.

“The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we’ll debate them. We’ll work on them together, and we’ll move forward,” he continued.

“The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge. I’m Harrison Ford. I’ve got one vote — same as anyone else — and I’m going to use it to move forward. I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”

In a third video released in collaboration with the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign, Harrison Ford noted that he doesn’t agree with them on every single policy, nor does he think they’re perfect, but “these two people believe in the rule of law” pic.twitter.com/1WivXNrpZi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 2, 2024

While it may seem unlikely that his endorsement sways a single voter one way or the other, Ford joins the large chorus of Hollywood liberals complaining about the risks of the Trump presidency.

According to a report from Deadline, some Hollywood stars and executives are already preparing for the consequences of a second Trump presidency, where they wield far less social and political clout.

Meanwhile, others are seemingly bewildered as to why their weighty endorsements are not making much of a difference.

Among those to have endorsed Harris's campaign include George Clooney, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Beyonce and a raft of others.

According to the majority of election experts and polling, Trump holds a narrow advantage over Harris and has opened up a number of possible paths to victory.

With less than 48 hours until election day polls officially open, the stakes are truly higher than ever.