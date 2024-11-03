REPORT: Liberals in Hollywood Absolutely Panicked That Trump is Going to Win the Election – ‘Feels Like 2016’

With the election just days away, people on both sides are on edge but things are looking very good for Trump.

This is causing widespread panic in Hollywood, one of the most reliably liberal parts of the country. Liberal celebrities have shown over and over again that they will vote Democrat no matter what is happening in the rest of the nation.

Wealthy celebs seem even more out of touch as they do not feel the economic pain that has burdened people everywhere else for over three years now.

If Hollywood is panicked, that is not a good sign for Harris.

From Deadline:

Election Gut Check: Hollywood On Edge Over Possible VP Defeat & Trump Return To White House Coming right down to the wire with the polls tied days before Election Day, the White House race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump has many Democrats in Hollywood very nervous. “Fascism is at the door, and her campaign isn’t fighting back enough, aren’t breaking through,” an openly worried PR executive declares of the vice president’s battle with the Project 2025-backed former president. “It’s too tight in the battleground states, and she needs a sweep to make it to 270 [electoral votes]. “This should have been over, a done deal, weeks ago.”… To some in the industry, no matter what goes down in the last days of this seemingly endless election, it all has the air of too little, too late. “I hate to say it, she peaked too soon,” an Emmy winner adds of Harris’ near flawless entry into the contest just over 100 days ago in one of many surprises in an unprecedented campaign. “Doesn’t seem to be a landing strategy there — it’s like they’re winging it.” The scribe also wonders if Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro would have been a better running mate than Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for cutting into Trump’s lead with young men… “I hope I’m wrong, I really do,” he says, with a litany of qualifiers over the VP pick and more. “Feels like 2016.

There aren’t enough therapists in the world to deal with the meltdown that’s coming if Trump pulls off the greatest political comeback in American history.