HOLD THE CHAMPAGNE: American Embassies in Europe Cancel Election Night Festivities, as Liberal Diplomats and Staff Anticipate a Trump Victory

We come to election day and there are signs that liberals embedded in the US state apparatus have understood how powerful the Donald Trump campaign has become, they smell a 2016 redux in the air, and they started planning accordingly.

Departing from the time-honored tradition of spending taxpayer money in the usual watch parties, Diplomats and officials read the writing on the wall and there will be silence instead, as Politico reported:

“The reason? The Trump effect. Many officials are still smarting from the shock 2016 election, when Donald Trump unexpectedly beat Hillary Clinton for the presidency — a political earthquake that left many top members of America’s diplomatic corps exposed as they absorbed the stunning election results in the presence of hundreds of journalists, foreign diplomats and officials who had been invited to election night parties.

‘I don’t think there was appetite to watch another Trump victory’, said a senior diplomat based in Europe, adding that the 2016 embassy events had been ‘calamitous’.”

In 2016, then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power gathered all female ambassadors to the U.N. to her residence in anticipation of a Hilary Clinton triumph.

Former Ambassador Anthony Gardner, for his ´part, hosted a bash in the palatial U.S. Embassy in Brussels.

We all know how well that turned out.

“Attendees [in Brussels] enjoyed wine and amuse-bouches as they watched the results roll in on giant TV screens. But as it became apparent voters were breaking for Trump, the mood darkened; one woman wept quietly. Trump’s poll-defying win revived uncomfortable Brussels bubble memories of the shock Brexit referendum result a few months earlier.“

So tonight, officials are scrapping parties in Brussels, London, Paris and Berlin. The exception appears to be the American embassy in Rome.

“The decision to nix election night festivities may also reflect the unusually politicized nature of America’s diplomatic corps. Most of the State Department’s top envoys around the world are political appointees and allies or donors of the sitting president. The current U.S. ambassadors in Europe’s top capitals, for example — like Ambassador Mark Gitenstein in Brussels and Ambassador Jane Hartley in London — are close allies of Democratic President Joe Biden.”

