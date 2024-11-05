“Good Luck, Mr. President!” World Leaders Wish President Trump Well for Election Day

Patriotic leaders around the world are wishing President Donald Trump well for his reelection today. While Nigel Farage is in Pennsylvania, reporting for GB News, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán teamed up with former leftist German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder on the weekend to root for Trump, as did Dutch leader Geert Wilders and Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro.



While most sitting Presidents and Prime Ministers must remain silent on US elections for diplomatic reasons, it is understood that world leaders like Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu and Argentina’s Javier Milei are hoping for a Trump victory today. “Milei silently bets on Trump’s victory and dreams of a Republican visit to Argentina,” El Diario wrote from Argentina.

German Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder, the father of the Nord Stream pipeline, who has faced intense criticism for his ties to Gazprom and Vladimir Putin but has recently been exonerated by the failure of the disastrous NATO adventure in Ukraine, came out in support of Donald Trump, calling him “the only one who can end the war in Ukraine.”

Speaking at a talk in Vienna, Austria, with Schröder, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán echoed Schröder’s opinion that “only (Trump) will bring us peace!” The talk was hosted by Roger Köppel, publisher of the Swiss conservative weekly Weltwoche.

Had a great panel discussion yesterday with Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and @KoeppelRoger of @Weltwoche . My message was clear: bring back @realDonaldTrump and he will bring us peace! #WeltwocheOnTour pic.twitter.com/uNL9zBiSP7 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 1, 2024

On Oct. 31, Orbán called Trump to wish “best of luck for next Tuesday.”

Just got off the phone with President @realDonaldTrump . I wished him the best of luck for next Tuesday. Only five days to go. Fingers crossed — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) October 31, 2024

The leader of the Dutch Freedom Party Geert Wilders wrote that “of course it’s up to Americans and Americans only to decide who their next President will be. And I am not an American. But if I were an American I would definitely vote for President Trump today. Good luck, Mr President!”

Of course it’s up to Americans and Americans only to decide who their next President will be. And I am not an American. But if I were an American I would definitely vote for President Trump today. Good luck Mr President! #Trump2024 pic.twitter.com/dpxkzeXaox — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) November 5, 2024

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that under Donald Trump, “The United States projected power. We did not have new wars. There was peace throughout the world. Today we see wars, terrorism making a comeback, and censorship restraining us all. The return of Trump is the certainty for a better world. No wars, no terrorism, and a return to liberty in its purest form. Speaking on behalf of all Brazilians who love God, the state of Israel, respect the traditional family, private property, free markets, and free speech — our sincere best wishes.”

EXCLUSIVE: A message from former Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election “Elections in the United States, the most democratic country in the world. In scene the largest conservative leader in modern time: Donald Trump. How was the world under… pic.twitter.com/O9vfqknFFB — Eric Spracklen (@EricSpracklen) November 3, 2024

Writing in Real Clear Politics, UK Reform Party MP Nigel Farage urged Americans to “Save Themselves” and vote for Donald Trump, comparing Kamala Harris to Labour PM Keir Starmer’s oppressive regime, warning America, “You cannot afford to follow suit.”

Polls have just opened here in Pennsylvania. I have seen more Trump signs than ever before. I believe Trump will win. pic.twitter.com/0hEwoXfU9p — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 5, 2024

“If you want your taxes up, vote for (Kamala Harris). If you want diversity, equity, and inclusion at the heart of government and the education system, vote for her. If you want a resumption of America’s foreign policy “red lines” that are laughed at by dictators, despots, and mullahs, vote for her,” Farage wrote.

“I don’t say any of this with an intent to interfere in your domestic politics. I say it as a reflection of our politics in Britain, and our joint destiny as English-speaking nations. Frankly, we cannot afford a trans-Atlantic, globalist-left alliance between Westminster and Washington. In a matter of days, America has a chance to restore some balance in the Western world. I hope you will take that responsibility seriously. If not, we must ready ourselves for a world of major instability.”

Farage warned that “Four more years of ‘tax and spend’ will leave Britain bankrupt and America not far behind. For the world’s reserve currency, that is unthinkable. At this election, ‘America First’ also happens to be the choice that will best stabilize money markets the world over, and indeed bring about a new age of decentralized control, away from the mega-banks, and toward innovative technologies that put ordinary people at the heart of the algorithm.”

“It’s why President Trump has done such an amazing job bringing in people like Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr, both of whom would have classed themselves as Democrats even as recently as the last presidential election. If they can see it, surely most Americans can, too.”

The special relationship. pic.twitter.com/oUh57wHDRF — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 4, 2024