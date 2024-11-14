Here We Go… RINO Senators Murkowski and Collins Say They Will Not Vote for Matt Gaetz After Supporting Devil-in-a-Suit Merrick Garland in 2021

RINO Senators Murkowski and Collins, who shamefully supported Merrick Garland in 2021, now claim they won’t vote for Matt Gaetz

In March 2021, twenty Republican Senators voted to confirm lawless radical Merrick Garland, Attorney General of the United States.

Garland oversaw the historic legal assaults on former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Garland and Joe Biden also approved the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home in August 2022.

On Wednesday, President Trump nominated brilliant attorney and outspoken conservative congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General of the United States.

This came hours after Senator John Thune and Republican senators stated that they will support President Trump’s nominees and agenda.

And this came days after President Donald Trump retook the White House in a landslide victory winning the popular vote. Republicans also took the US Senate and retook the US House of Representatives. It was the most dominating Republican victory since 1988.

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump nominated conservative firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz as his choice for Attorney General of the United States.

Of course, this caused the expected meltdowns by the predictable leftists who may be worried about an Attorney General with a spine like Matt Gaetz.

Pencil neck Adam Schiff, China-spy-loving Eric Swalwell, and chattering spawn of John McCain were very upset and threatened by Trump’s choice.

The far-left demons are terrified.

Spoiled child Meghan McCain.

Later today, RINO Senator Susan Collins, who supported Merrick Garland, said she would not support Matt Gaetz as Attorney General.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, another horrible RINO who was endorsed and funded by Mitch McConnell, says Matt Gaetz was not a serious choice.

Remember, Lisa Murkowski failed the bar exam four times.

For the record, Lindsey Graham gave tepid approval to Gaetz’s nomination.

Remember: Democrats stole four US Senate seats in the dead of night this election cycle.

Republican candidates in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona all lost their races despite President Trump winning their states.

That is why election integrity is the most important issue in America today.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

