Here We Go… RINO Senators Murkowski and Collins Say They Will Not Vote for Matt Gaetz After Supporting Devil-in-a-Suit Merrick Garland in 2021

In March 2021, twenty Republican Senators voted to confirm lawless radical Merrick Garland, Attorney General of the United States.

Garland oversaw the historic legal assaults on former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Garland and Joe Biden also approved the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home in August 2022.

On Wednesday, President Trump nominated brilliant attorney and outspoken conservative congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General of the United States.

This came hours after Senator John Thune and Republican senators stated that they will support President Trump’s nominees and agenda.

And this came days after President Donald Trump retook the White House in a landslide victory winning the popular vote. Republicans also took the US Senate and retook the US House of Representatives. It was the most dominating Republican victory since 1988.

Of course, this caused the expected meltdowns by the predictable leftists who may be worried about an Attorney General with a spine like Matt Gaetz.

Pencil neck Adam Schiff, China-spy-loving Eric Swalwell, and chattering spawn of John McCain were very upset and threatened by Trump’s choice.

Russia Collusion Hoaxer Adam Schiff Terrified After Trump Nominates Matt Gaetz as US Attorney General https://t.co/ZpItV4oSly pic.twitter.com/OyBLJjqHmb — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) November 14, 2024

The far-left demons are terrified.

If you weren’t already thrilled by the Gaetz AG appointment, Swalwell is clearly terrified.

pic.twitter.com/WdqYKkdVP0 — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) November 14, 2024

Spoiled child Meghan McCain.



Later today, RINO Senator Susan Collins, who supported Merrick Garland, said she would not support Matt Gaetz as Attorney General.

News: Susan Collins tells me she is not on board with Gaetz as AG. “I was shocked at the nomination” “This is why the Senate’s advise and consent process is so important. I’m sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr Gaetz’s hearing” — Max Cohen (@maxpcohen) November 13, 2024

Senator Lisa Murkowski, another horrible RINO who was endorsed and funded by Mitch McConnell, says Matt Gaetz was not a serious choice.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/PS1iP1l688 — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) November 14, 2024

Remember, Lisa Murkowski failed the bar exam four times.

Lisa Murkowski cannot determine who is qualified to be AG when she failed the bar exam 4x And you know what the prize for failing 4x is? A Senate seat (But only b/c Daddy got it for her) https://t.co/Z9k1EKEjvf — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 14, 2024

For the record, Lindsey Graham gave tepid approval to Gaetz’s nomination.

Sen. Lindsey Graham appears open to Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. “Trump won the election, he deserves a chance to pick his cabinet. I am predisposed to allow him to do that. I think Matt Gaetz is very bright. I think he’s qualified.”pic.twitter.com/boEYjtYzWy — The American Conservative (@amconmag) November 14, 2024

Remember: Democrats stole four US Senate seats in the dead of night this election cycle.

Republican candidates in Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, and Arizona all lost their races despite President Trump winning their states.

That is why election integrity is the most important issue in America today.