Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, often criticized for his RINO tendencies, has pointed fingers at Russia after bomb threats were reported at two polling stations.

Raffensperger claimed the threats were traced back to Russia and that they were deemed “not credible.”

On Tuesday, Raffensperger announced that a bomb threat had been made against a polling place, allegedly traced back to Russian origins.

Reporter:

“Have you heard of any at the only places that we heard about one bomb threat? Have you heard any other verifiable threats at any point?” Raffensperger:

“We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin, and so I don’t know how to describe if that’s viable. We don’t think they are, but in the interest of public safety, you always check that out. We’ll just continue to be very responsive when we hear about stuff like that. We identified the source, and it was from Russia.” Reporter:

“And you’re confident of the Russians did it?” Raffensperger: “Yeah, just like we had the DDoS attack on Monday, October 14—420,000 pings, a denial of service from the Russians. So, we added that interface that says, ‘I am a human, I’m not a robot.’ It seems they’re up to mischief, and they don’t want us to have a smooth, fair, and accurate election. Anything that can get us to fight among ourselves, they count as a victory. That tells you a little bit about the Russians—they’re not our friends. Anyone who thinks they are hasn’t been reading the newspapers.”

However, the Secretary of State’s comments have left more questions than answers, as the specific bomb threat Raffensperger referenced remains unclear. In reality, the Department of Justice reported that a Georgia poll worker, not the Kremlin, was responsible for an election-related bomb threat just ahead of Election Day.

The DOJ revealed that Nicholas Wimbish, a 25-year-old poll worker from Milledgeville, Georgia, was arrested after allegedly mailing a threatening letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent.

The letter, which warned of harm to poll workers, was sent following a verbal altercation Wimbish had with a voter on October 16 at the Jones County Elections Office.

Prosecutors allege that Wimbish attempted to frame the voter by writing the letter as if it were authored by the person he clashed with. The letter accused Wimbish of “conspiring votes,” and concluded with a chilling warning: “PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe.”

