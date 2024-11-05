Georgia Poll Worker Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Election Workers, Per DOJ

The DOJ has reported a Georgia poll worker was arrested on the eve of Election Day after allegedly mailing a letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent threatening to harm poll workers.

A Georgia poll worker was arrested today for mailing a letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent threatening poll workers.@FBIAtlanta @FBI @TheJusticeDept Full release: https://t.co/QXSJR5cFbZ pic.twitter.com/z7WxpWv7ry — US Attorney MDGA (@USAO_MDGA) November 5, 2024

Per The DOJ:’

A Georgia poll worker was arrested today for mailing a letter to the Jones County Elections Superintendent threatening poll workers. According to the criminal complaint, Nicholas Wimbish, 25, of Milledgeville, Georgia, was serving as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office on Oct. 16 when he allegedly had a verbal altercation with a voter. Later that evening, Wimbish conducted online research to determine what information about himself would be publicly available. The following day, Wimbish mailed a letter addressed to the Jones County Elections Superintendent, purportedly from a “Jones County Voter.” The letter was allegedly drafted to make it appear as if it came from the voter, such as by stating that Wimbish had “give[n] me hell” and that Wimbish was “conspiring votes” and “distracting voters from concentrating.” The letter threatened that Wimbish and others “should look over their shoulder,” that “I know where they go,” that “I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all them,” and that the “young men will get beatdown if they fight me” and “will get the treason punishment by firing squad if they fight back.” Further, the letter threatened to “rage rape” the “ladies” and warned them to “watch every move they make and look over their shoulder.” The letter concluded with a handwritten note, “PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe.” Wimbish is charged with mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter, and making false statements to the FBI.

If Wimbish is convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in Federal prison.