Here We Go: Leftist Arizona AG Launches Investigation into Trump’s Comments on Liz Cheney as Possible “Death Threat”

In yet another politically motivated move, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has announced an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s recent comments about ex-GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

The leftist AG, a staunch Democrat, claims that Trump’s words could be interpreted as a “death threat” against Cheney.

This absurd witch hunt is yet another example of how the left is weaponizing the justice system to silence conservative voices and distract from their own failures.

During an interview on “Sunday Square Off,” Mayes openly admitted that she has instructed her criminal division chief to scrutinize Trump’s words, stating, “I have already asked my criminal division chief to start looking at that statement, analyzing it for whether it qualifies as a death threat under Arizona’s laws.”

“I’m not prepared now to say whether it was or it wasn’t, but it is not helpful as we prepare for our election and as we try to make sure that we keep the peace at our polling places and in our state,” Mayes added, according to NBC.

More from the far-left outlet:

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office, Richie Taylor, confirmed to NBC News the office is “looking into” whether Trump’s remarks violated Arizona law. NBC News reached out to the Trump campaign for comment. […] Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday that former President Trump’s remarks on Cheney should be “disqualifying.” “He has increased his violent rhetoric, Donald Trump has, about political opponents and in great detail, in great detail suggested rifles should be trained on former Rep. Liz Cheney,” Harris told reporters after landing near Madison, Wisconsin. “This must be disqualifying. Anyone who wants to be president of the United States, who uses that kind of violent rhetoric, is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president,” she added. Harris said that Trump is “permanently out for revenge” and he’s “increasingly unstable and unhinged.” “His enemy’s list has grown longer, his rhetoric has grown more extreme, and he is even less focused than before on the needs and the concerns and the challenges facing the American people,” she said.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Arizona AG investigates Trump’s comments about Liz Cheney as a possible death threat. pic.twitter.com/sFxNnairdF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 1, 2024

The so-called “threatening” comments in question were made at a highly-publicized event in Arizona with Tucker Carlson.

Trump called out Cheney over her track record, lambasting her warmongering approach that keeps America’s sons and daughters entrenched in seemingly endless wars overseas.

Far from a “threat,” Trump’s comments sought to highlight the hypocrisy of leaders who call for military engagement without ever seeing the battlefield.

“I don’t blame [Dick Cheney] for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter is a very dumb individual, very dumb,” Trump said of Liz Cheney.

Trump continued, “She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her, okay? Let’s see how she feels about it. Let’s see how she feels about it when the guns are trained on her face You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, ‘oh gee let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.”

In a Truth Social post, Trump defended his comment stating:

“All I’m saying about Liz Cheney is that she is a War Hawk, and a dumb one at that, but she wouldn’t have “the guts” to fight herself. It’s easy for her to talk, sitting far from where the death scenes take place, but put a gun in her hand, and let her go fight, and she’ll say, “No thanks!” Her father decimated the Middle East, and other places, and got rich by doing so. He’s caused plenty of DEATH, and probably never even gave it a thought. That’s not what we want running our Country!”