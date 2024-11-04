Harris Campaign Says Results Could Take ‘Several Days’ After Dems Threaten to Flood Airwaves if Trump Declares Victory Before ‘All Votes’ are Counted

The Harris campaign has said election results could take “several days” to come in.

The claim comes just days after Democrats threatened to flood social media and the airwaves if former President Donald Trump declared victory before all votes were counted.

“We believe this race is going to be incredibly close,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told reporters, according to an article from The Hill.

Dillon continued, “So, we may not know the results of this election for several days, but we are very focused on staying calm and confident throughout this period as the process goes through. And we really know that we as a campaign have a really important role to play in keeping people calm and communicating and being transparent about our process.”

“O’Malley Dillon outlined that by the end of Tuesday night, the campaign expects ‘near complete’ results from Georgia, North Carolina and Michigan and “partial results” from Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona,” The Hill reports. “She said that by Wednesday morning, it expects ‘most results’ from Wisconsin, and additional results from Pennsylvania and Michigan and past Wednesday, it expects ‘additional results’ from Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada.”

Dillon said votes will continue to be counted for “many days.”

The campaign chair pointed out that ballots can arrive and be accepted until Saturday in Nevada — and Pennsylvania prohibits counting provisional ballots until Friday.

“So that just means that we’re going to continue to see new votes being reported for many days after Election Day, and that’s obviously not a sign of fraud, it’s just the way it works,” O’Malley Dillon said.

Meanwhile, Democrat operatives are threatening a digital riot if Trump dares to declare victory before every vote is counted.

A report from Reuters over the weekend cited six Democratic Party and Harris campaign officials, who said they plan to fight Trump’s declaration of victory in the court of public opinion.

“We are sadly ready if he does and, if we know that he is actually manipulating the press and attempting to manipulate the consensus of the American people … we are prepared to respond,” Harris told ABC on Wednesday.

Reuters reports, “She gave no details of those preparations, but six Democratic Party and Harris campaign officials said the initial fight against any early Trump victory claim would take place in the court of public opinion. They plan to flood social media and television airwaves with demands that all votes be counted before victories are declared.”

“As soon as he (Trump) falsely declares victory, we’re ready to get up on TV and provide the truth and tap a broad network of people who can use their influence to push back,” a top official with the Democratic National Committee told Reuters.

A Harris campaign official also told reporters on a press call that they “fully expect” Trump to prematurely declare victory.