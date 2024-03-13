WATCH: Don Lemon Angry After Elon Musk Cancels His New Show on X – Elon Musk Responds

Former CNN host Don Lemon threatened to take legal action after Elon Musk ‘canceled’ his show on X just days before it was set to debut.

“The Don Lemon Show” was canceled after Don Lemon interviewed Elon Musk.

“Elon Musk is mad at me, and I just put out a statement about what happened between him, me and the interview that he is apparently so upset about,” Don Lemon said in a video posted to X.

Don Lemon released a statement on Elon Musk’s decision to cancel his show.

“Elon Musk has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform. He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday. That interview will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show on Monday, March 18,” Don Lemon said.

Don Lemon said his interview with Elon Musk will be available on YouTube.

X responded to Don Lemon.

“X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives. The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.” X Business said in a statement.

Elon Musk also explained why Don Lemon’s show was canceled.

“His approach was basically just “CNN, but on social media”, which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying,” Musk said on X.

“And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity,” Musk said. “All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else.”