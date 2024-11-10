Gen. Michael Flynn Pens a Letter to the Radical Left: “The American People Are Tired of Your Sh*t”

The Obama deep state along with dirty RINOs and a corrupt DC Judge attempted to destroy General Michael Flynn for his support of President Donald Trump.

They gave it a good try but couldn’t finish the job.

Today General Michael Flynn is still standing and more committed than ever to save his country from the threats of the radical communist left.

On Sunday General Mike Flynn published a letter to Democrats. Flynn explains why Americans are now aware of their threat on our nation.

Via General Mike Flynn on X.

Democrats, if you’re wondering why America voted for Trump, allow me to explain:

The truth is, the American People are sick of your shit.

You ruined our nation and our culture. You openly mocked, belittled, and discriminated us, then called us racist, misogynist, Nazis when we started noticing.

You defiled and corrupted all of our great institutions, to include the media, social media, tech, academia, intelligence, health, pharma, Hollywood, entertainment, sports, EVERYTHING! You weaponized every aspect of American life, and used it to push your insane far-Left agenda down our throats.

You told us Trump was a Russian asset that was going to start WW3 and would be worse than Hitler. Then you used that as an excuse to justify hatred towards Trump supporters and to riot in the streets. You used it as an excuse to obstruct and ruin Trump’s entire first term, and it turned out it was all a lie.

Then during Covid, you demanded we all be forced to take medical experimentation without testing. You wanted dissenters locked in prison. You wanted children taken from their anti-vax parents. You wanted the anti-vax in camps. You were rooting for our deaths. Then it turned out you were wrong about everything from the man-made origin, to masks, to vaccines, to social distancing, to ivermectin, to HCQ, to natural immunity, and everything in between.

Then during Ukraine, you told us that Ukraine was a bastion of Democracy, and that they desperately needed all of our tax dollars. Then it turned out that Ukraine is one of the most corrupt nations in the world, with literal Nazi military forces, and it was actually just a money laundering operation to steal from the American taxpayer. You want to defend Ukraine’s borders more than our own. You sent hundreds of billions of dollars on the other side of the planet, while Americans are suffering, all based on more lies.

Then there’s the whole Epstein, Diddy, human-trafficking element. You all told us VEHEMENTLY that human-trafficking was a myth, you told us the border was secure, and you told us that anyone who questioned it was an irredeemable & deplorable conspiracy theorist (and a piece of garbage). You said anyone who watched “Sound of Freedom” was a QAnon extremist and threat to democracy. Then it turned out to be true, and the elites really are engaged in unspeakable crimes against children. After you all told us for decades this was not true. You covered up the most heinous crimes imaginable, for political gain.

I could do this for days, but I think you get the point. The American People are awake to the scam and the true evil going on around us, and we are not going to stand for it anymore. So we hired Donald J. Trump and his team of Patriots to rectify the situation, and bring America back to her greatness.

This is the reality of the situation. You are the bad guys, and you have been deceived. The sooner you wake up to it, the sooner you can join us in repairing this nation. Or you can choose to deny reality, and spend the rest of your lives consumed by hate, based on lies.

The choice is yours.

Signed: A True American Patriot

@realDonaldTrump

Thank you for your courage and for standing in the fire for America and all of humanity. God Bless America